The AARP Fraud Helpline is available without charge to anyone regardless of age or membership seeking advice on a potential scam or in the aftermath of being targeted. Fraud specialists can provide tips on spotting and avoiding scams, next steps for victims, including emotional support resources, guidance for loved ones of victims and referrals to law enforcement and other agencies investigating fraud. Call: 877-908-3360 , Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Even three weeks later, it’s hard for Judith Gage to reckon with the sense of violation and vulnerability she feels after falling for an elaborate scam that started with a message appearing on her frozen computer screen and ended many hours later with her giving $20,000 cash to a man at the bottom of her driveway.

“I can't even describe it. It was almost like being on a path to self-destruction that I couldn't stop and maybe knowing at some level how incredibly crazy it all was and doing it anyway,” Gage said, her voice breaking. "Seeing that much cash in an envelope and walking out and following through with his stupid instructions and letting this guy tell me what to do who I didn’t even know but I guess I trusted on some level...It was horrible.”

Gage had gone online that morning to search for a word puzzle game her son recommended when a pop-up announced her computer had been hacked. She needed to call the Apple Support number provided, it said.

The man who picked up her call to the supplied number gradually explained that her money had been used on child pornography websites, and the situation was serious. He purportedly patched her through to her bank so she could check. The transfer started with the typical Wells Fargo recorded greeting, and from there she spoke to a number of supposed representatives.

The Federal Trade Commission was involved, she was told, and the scammer even sent her a digital letter with the agency’s insignia. From there, she was convinced to drive to her local bank branch, withdraw the cash — supposedly necessary to help with the investigation — and eventually give it to an “agent” who was sent to her house to pick up the money.

By the time she woke up the next morning, Gage said she “realized she had been had.”

The scammer called back, likely to ask for more money, she thinks, but by then she’d talked to Apple, Wells Fargo, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and a neighbor.

It’s hard to make sense of now.

“Really, it's so out of character,” Gage said. “If anything, I’m skeptical of everything, yet I went down this rabbit hole.”

She’d been so scared during the more than six-hour affair and had even framed it in her journal that night as if the scammer had been helping her. “I was so complicit in this ridiculous thing. It's impossible even though everyone says you can't blame yourself. Who am I supposed to blame?”

“Scammers go for an emotional hijacking,” said Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, which runs a free helpline for scam victims or anyone with questions. “That's how they kind of overtake your cognitive brain, and they make you act with your emotions.”

Nofziger has talked to hundreds of thousands of victims in her 22-year career. She said the broader societal reaction to scam victims is misguided.

“We don't treat them with kindness and empathy. We look at them with a shrug of the shoulder saying, 'I thought you were smart. How could that happen to you?’ We really need to change that perception of victims of financial crimes in our society,” she said.

Yes, older or otherwise vulnerable people can be particularly susceptible to scams.

Gage, a Sonoma County resident, is 78 years old and lives alone. She is still suffering from the trauma and long rebuilding and recovery process after her home burned in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, not to mention losing her husband and mother since.

But, scams have proven effective across the board, be it impostor schemes like Gage’s, email phishing ploys, investment scams, fraud charities or romance cons.

Despite consumer warnings and news stories and policy efforts to reign in scamming, in 2023, nationwide fraud losses topped $14 billion for the first time, according to FTC data, a 14% increase over 2022. And, younger generations have been as affected as their older counterparts, if not more so.

“Let's be very clear that this can happen to anyone of any age,” Nofziger said. “Even if you are a Ph.D. from Harvard, you are vulnerable to one of these scams, and then sometimes even more so, because you trust yourself.”

Recently, a financial columnist who writes for New York Magazine detailed how she was duped into handing over $50,000 in a shoe box through a car window to a supposed CIA agent.

Famed reality television host and producer Andy Cohen revealed in January that he gave scammers access to his account by following a link from a fake bank fraud alert after he’d lost his debit card.

Nofziger noted that scammers follow the headlines, so if there’s new student loan regulations or a natural disaster that spurs calls for aid, related scams will pop up.