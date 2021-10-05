'This is historic': For at least a week, California's Eel River stopped flowing

Fisheries biologist Pat Higgins said he was shocked when he discovered on Sept. 17 a section of the largest tributary in California's third-largest watershed was dry.

Higgins explained there was no water flowing above ground in the section of the South Fork Eel River where it meets the main stem in Dyerville below Highway 101 in Humboldt County. The riverbed was exposed and the water just stopped, ending in a still pool. The south fork and the main stem were no longer connected. He believes this is unprecedented based on his observations going back to 1995 and historic data from the U.S. Geological Survey's gauges measuring river flow.

"When I was standing there, I thought, 'This is historic,'" said Higgins, managing director of the Eel River Recovery Project. "I hope it's the worst I ever see."

Luckily, a week after his observation, Higgins was astounded and relieved when he saw the South Fork was flowing after a cold front delivered a couple inches of rain to the farthest reaches of Northern California. He believes the river was dry for more than a week based on USGS data.

California's rivers have struggled throughout modern-day history with increasing demands from urban and agriculture water users in the state's climate marked by periods of natural drought. But the South Fork running dry may be a symbol of a new extreme, signaling escalating environmental neglect, increased agricultural demands, changing weather patterns and droughts that are more extreme than they were in the past. It's an example of what unfolds when the balance of Mother Nature is disrupted. Scientists are trying to understand the threats to this unique river with a future that's clouded by climate change.

The 196-mile Eel River flows northward from Mendocino County to Humboldt County, winding over coastal mountains and through towering forests and narrow canyons, before emptying into the Pacific Ocean about 10 miles downstream from Fortuna, a town known as the gateway to California's redwoods. The South Fork is 105 miles long, stretching from Laytonville to Dyerville, before joining with the main stem. With no major dams, it stands as a remote and stunningly beautiful waterway more untouched than many of the state's other rivers. There are several other tributaries in the Eel watershed including the Middle Fork, North Fork and Van Duzen River. More than 350 miles of the watershed's waterways have both state and federal Wild and Scenic River designations.

"It's more than 3,300 miles of watershed," said Scott McBain, who has fished the Eel River and worked on the main stem and North Fork. "It's like one of the largest rivers in California and historically it had one of the largest salmon and steelhead runs. There used to be a million anadromous fish that went up it. It used to be one of the biggest salmon producers in the state, and it still could be. Its ability to recover is high."

After two consecutive dry winters, the tributaries and the main stem of the river are running at levels below historic averages and in some cases have reached all-time lows. The flow on the South Fork is significantly lower than some of the other tributaries, a non-peer-reviewed report from the Eel River Recovery Project revealed.

A river's flow is determined by measuring the number of cubic feet that passes by a fixed point per second (cfs). At one point on the South Fork, for example, the flow was recently measured at 6.98 cfs. The previous historic low was 8.86 cfs in 2002, the report said.

Researchers are trying to understand and quantify the factors contributing to the river's low flow — including climate change, water diversions and the health of the surrounding forests. Climate change undoubtedly impacts the South Fork and all rivers across the state. In California, warming temperatures are reducing the size of the snowpack that feeds rivers in spring and summer, and research also suggests the state's droughts are becoming more common while rain is more sporadic and intense.

"It's not entirely surprising the South Fork is so low because it's one of the driest years we've had in 100 years," said Eli Asarian, a hydrologist and aquatic hydrologist with Riverbend Sciences. "It was a very low rainfall year and the flows were very low. It's not surprising it's at or below historic lows. As far as what's causing it, it's a combination of many different factors."

Another of those factors is an increase in water diversions. "As the population has increased, as the cannabis cultivation has been increased, there has been more water used over time," said Asarian, who has researched the Eel River watershed. "There are not great numbers for that but it's self-evident there has been an increase."