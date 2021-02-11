This week in Sonoma County history

From floods to historic flights, this is what happened in Sonoma County history this week.

In 1986, several days of rain led to historic flooding throughout Sonoma County as couples and children got ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 14, 1986, the Russian River was on its way to reaching a record 48 feet, 9 inches in what became known as the Valentine’s Day flood. Hundreds of Petaluma residents also were forced from their homes as the Petaluma River overflowed its banks, while Clear Lake flooded hundreds of homes and businesses.

After six days of steady rain, the flood worsened on Feb. 18. About 450 people were airlifted to safety as the rising Russian River covered roads and invaded houses. Many local creeks overflowed into homes and businesses. Weary Schellville ranchers reported that fields were still under at least 5 feet of water. Highway 101 was closed in several places because of landslides and bridge washouts.

On Feb. 17, 1911, the world’s first airmail flight took off from Kenilworth Park in Petaluma and headed for the Santa Rosa fairgrounds. The flight landed a day later in a field near the fairgrounds after experiencing two engine failures. The pilot, Fred Wiseman, delivered letters from civic leaders and several copies of The Press Democrat. The world’s second airmail flight took place the next day in India.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the other historic events that transpired this week.

– News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report