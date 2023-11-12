Thousands gathered in the bright, warm sun Saturday to honor U.S. military veterans from every generation, assembling for the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade and carrying on a tradition begun with three World War II friends more than half a century ago.

But where the annual commemoration for years featured three lone soldiers by themselves, parade participation has grown so profoundly that it now lasts at least two hours, start to finish.

This year’s parade included a special salute to those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan but included at least one World War II veteran and representatives from other conflicts since.

Kids waving flags lined the parade route, urging on scouting groups, motorcycle riders, classic cars and other vehicles occupied by honored veterans. There were church groups, a regiment of Civil War-era Union Army re-enactors, a marching band and color guard, as well as flyovers by several military aircraft.

Veterans groups included the Saber Six Foundation, which is dedicated to the mental and emotional health of veterans, Veterans for Peace and veterans and musicians with the American Indian Preservation Fund.