Thousands of gallons of milk mixture spills at Clover processing plant in Petaluma

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 8, 2022, 8:51PM
About 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture that spilled Friday morning at a Petaluma processing plant ultimately reached the Petaluma River, according to officials.

The Petaluma Fire Department responded at 6:05 a.m. to a hazardous materials spill call at the Clover milk processing plant on Lakeville Street. Arriving crews were told a pipe had broken and the substance had made its way into a storm drain, Assistant Fire Chief Chad Costa said in a news release.

Crews began investigating how far the substance had traveled and found it had made it into the Petaluma River, Costa said.

Fire crews placed a containment boom in the river to keep the materials from spreading further.

Mitigation and cleanup of the river have been initiated by a private company contracted by Clover, according to officials.

Responding agencies included Petaluma Public Works, Ellis Creek Water, the California Department of Emergency Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

