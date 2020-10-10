Thousands of mail-in ballots already turned in to Sonoma County elections office

Voterstatus.sos.ca.gov : For registered voters who want to check where they are registered, party preference, language preference for election materials, polling place location and information on upcoming local and state elections.

Registertovote.ca.gov : Check the details of your registration; sign up to vote for residents who want to be voters; pre-register for residents age 16 and 17 who want to be future voters.

WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov : A new way for voters to track and receive notifications on the status of their mail-in ballot, especially useful in the all mail-in election on Nov. 3.

State and local elections officials are recommending four sources of assistance to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Sonoma County voters are wasting no time with their ballots for the Nov. 3 election as residents continue to register for their opportunity to weigh in on a presidential election that grows more contentious by the day.

Ballots were mailed by the county elections office Monday to about 290,000 voters in California’s first-ever all-mail election, and on Friday up to 3,000 ballots had been hand-carried to the office or retrieved from the 20 drop boxes at public buildings around the county.

Only eight ballots had come back through the mail, but Deva Marie Proto, the registrar of voters, said mail return of the ballots appeared to be operating smoothly.

National polls and an informal online survey by The Press Democrat indicate some voters are concerned about mail-in voting, a process President Donald Trump has repeatedly said, without evidence, is open to fraud.

New this year in California is a statewide vote-tracking system that will automatically inform voters by email, text or voice call when the county elections office has mailed, received and counted their ballot and if there were any issues with the ballot.

Voters may sign up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Meanwhile, the roll of registered voters in Sonoma County has swelled to more than 296,000 people, a number Proto expects will keep growing until the 5 p.m. deadline on Oct. 19.

Everyone who registers by then will be sent a ballot, she said.

Those who miss that deadline can go to any one of the 30 voting locations that will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For a list of the ballot drop box and voting locations in Sonoma County, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote. The voting locations and drop box locations also are on a sheet of paper that accompanies every ballot.

The voting locations will replace up to 150 polling places operated during previous elections.

Also, early in-person voting is available now at the Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

Elections clerks will begin processing ballots this week, using a machine with a laser that cuts a hole in the envelope over the signature, takes a picture of the signature and attaches it to the voter record.

The envelope is not opened until clerks have validated the signature, Proto said. The ballots are extracted in “almost an assembly line format so we don’t see how someone voted,” she said.

By law, no votes will be tallied or reported until after the polls have closed on Election Day, Proto said.

Voters who are concerned their signature may not match the one on file may use the signature on their driver’s license.

All voters whose signatures are deemed non-matching will receive a letter from the county with instructions on how to get their ballot counted, Proto said.

Those who want their votes to be included in the election night results should turn in their ballot by Oct. 29, she said.

Callers have expressed concerns about the post office and its ability to handle ballots, but the volume of calls is no greater than usual, she said.

More than 83% of the county’s voters are registered as permanent mail voters and are familiar with the process, Proto said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.