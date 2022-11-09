Strong feelings about reproductive rights, a sense of civic duty and a general anxiety over the future of a divided nation were among the top issues for many Sonoma County residents who voted Tuesday, casting ballots that will decide races for city councils and school boards across the region.

Despite heavy rain and chilly temperatures, a steady wave of local voters turned out to drop off their mail-in ballots while others cast in-person votes at local libraries, community centers and fire stations.

Even veteran poll workers at voting centers around the county said the Election Day-turnout in a mail-ballot era was impressive.

“It definitely seems to be very busy today,” said Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters.

“We have so many vote-by-mail ballots handed in today at all of our locations, so we won’t have final numbers for those for a while,” she said.

Proto predicted voter turnout would be between 65% and 70%, in line with historical turnout for midterm elections. By Monday, her office had tallied about 94,000 ballots turned in or cast early in person, representing about one-third of the county’s more than 304,000 registered voters.

Calvin Smith, 40, who cast his vote at the Rincon Valley Regional Library in east Santa Rosa, said one of the main election issues for him on the ballot was Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion and contraceptive rights in the state’s Constitution.

Smith, a Native American who described himself as a Republican with moderate views, said he supported the ballot measure because he supported women’s rights, despite his individual perspective.

“In my view, my personal view, I’m pro-life, but that’s me,” he said, and added that his personal view should not dictate what others do with their bodies.

Smith said he also voted to exercise his civic duty — and as a counter to the extremism that’s captured much of the Republican Party and, in some cases, worked to undermine the validity of American elections.

“As a Republican, I want to vote because I believe in our elections,” Smith said.

At the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, just after 8 a.m., Isabella Rodriguez, 19, bemoaned lower participation in nonpresidential elections as she dropped off her ballot.

“People think I don’t need to vote if it’s not for president,” she said. “You still need to vote. These choices are really impactful for us.”

At the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, voting center supervisor Kaitlin Magoon said workers added more voting booths to accommodate the number of people.

In-person voting opened at 7 a.m. and by noon, 130 people had cast an in-person ballot, Magoon said. Many more had visited to drop off ballots, she said.

“We usually are a lot more busy on Election Day but this seems quite exceptional,” said Magoon, who began working elections in 2016.

Sabra Briere, voting center supervisor at the Rincon Valley library, described turnout there as moderate and steady, with occasional rushes of voters.

“It comes in clumps,” she said. Briere said that for many voters it was the first election under the new Voters Choice Act election model, first rolled out countywide during the June primary. It allows voters to cast ballots at any voting center in the county instead of being assigned a specific polling station.

She said that some voters expressed concerns about using touch screen voting machines. Vote centers are equipped with both touch-screen voting machines and paper balloting.

“A lot of people are cautious because of concerns that it might be connected to the internet,” she said. Briere said she tells voters that every vote, whether cast by paper ballot or electronic voting machine, produces a paper copy.

“Every vote can be verified,” she said. “I can’t tell you who votes how, but I can tell you who has voted.”

Polling places have been open to early in-person voting since Oct. 29, when the county launched seven voting centers. On Saturday, the county opened another two dozen. At voting centers in Penngrove and Petaluma, poll workers said trickles of voters over the past three days had turned into a flood Tuesday.

Voters came to fill out a ballot in person, update their voter information or simply drop their mail ballot into the box themselves — a compromise between the new and old worlds of voting that some said satisfied their nostalgia while allowing them to make their choices at their own pace and in the comfort of their home.

At the Windsor Bluebird Center at 9:50 a.m., poll worker Denise Hinton said 56 people had voted in person. At the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, poll workers arrived at 6 a.m. to a line of cars waiting at a ballot drop-off point outside the building.