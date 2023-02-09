When nonprofit healthcare provider Providence announced in January that it planned to close the birthing center at Petaluma Valley Hospital, many people in the community experienced a feeling of déjà vu.

That’s because the same thing happened in 2001. At that time, the hospital was owned by the Petaluma Health Care District but was being operated by St. Joseph Health on a 20-year contract through 2018.

The district pushed back, telling St. Joseph that it was contractually obligated to keep the obstetrics unit open for the full term of the lease. The district’s board voted unanimously to keep it open, and the hospital’s birthing center has stayed open since.

After the lease expired in 2018, the district was unable to find a partner to operate the hospital, and ultimately sold the facility to Providence St. Joseph Health effective Jan. 1, 2021. (In 2016, St. Joseph Health, based in Irvine, Calif., merged with Providence Health & Services, based in Renton, Wash. Providence also owns Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.)

A few days after Providence’s announcement last month (made through its local affiliate NorCal HealthConnect) of its intention to close the local birthing center, the district again pointed out that Providence is contractually obligated to keep it open -- this time until at least the end of 2025.

Daymon Doss, a retired health care consultant who was CEO of the district in 2001, clearly remembers the dispute with St. Joseph Health over the OB unit back then, and sees similarities to what is happening today.

“This is the same strategy that they (St. Joseph) used when David Ameen was the CEO in 2001,” he said in an interview last week. “I’m surprised that they would do this again when they were clearly not successful the first time. They have a contractual agreement, and they should live up to the agreement and do the very best job for the community.”

Temporary closure

On Feb. 5, 2001, St. Joseph suspended obstetrical services at Petaluma Valley Hospital, saying it could no longer provide enough quality labor and delivery nurses on each shift to care for perinatal patients.

But less than two months later, on March 26, 2001, the obstetrical unit reopened after recruitment efforts by St. Joseph resulted in the hiring of 12 labor and delivery nurses.

However, on July 19, 2001, St. Joseph announced it was going to again close the birthing unit, saying it was understaffed and unsafe. “We have done everything in our power to keep it open, but the staffing challenges have been insurmountable,” Ameen said at the time.

The response from the health care district and the outcry from the community was swift was strong. The relationship between the district and St. Joseph turned frosty. Ameen accused district officials of being “belligerent,” and said that there was a lack of trust between the two entities.

On the other side, district officials and doctors called the announcement “premature,” and said that St. Joseph had not been aggressive enough in its efforts to keep the unit open.

Longtime district board member Sue Ellen Thompson said at a public meeting on July 25, 2001, “If Petaluma Valley Hospital’s obstetrical unit closes at this time, it is only because of dreadful mismanagement by Mr. Ameen and those who work for him. … Or perhaps, from his seat, it’s masterful management to effect a grand scheme.”

Board member Liz Close said, “It is unethical and irresponsible to close the OB unit without consulting with the board and the community.”

“Closure of the unit would put our most vulnerable patients at risk,” said board president Kay Russo.

Doss said during the meeting, “The need to go to this level has not been fully established, nor am I satisfied that all that can be done has been done.”

He added, “In the contract (the OB unit) is listed as a core service. The health care district has always considered it as a core service.” He accused St. Joseph of turning its back on the “community model” written into the contract that guaranteed that the community advisory board would be consulted about any such decisions. “They chose to go around the public process,” he said.

Outside consultant

Meanwhile, the district hired an outside consultant from UCSF Medical Center to evaluate the birthing center at PVH and determine if it was operating safely.

“Because David Ameen had declared that it was an unsafe part of our facility, it became incumbent upon the district to show that was not the case,” Doss said last week. “The illusion of poor staffing alluded to by St. Joseph at the time was not supported by the special report done by UCSF. If it indeed had been an unsafe unit, it would have been identified in that survey. The UCSF consultant said, ‘You’re doing fine.’”

By the end of 2001, the hospital had hired additional nurses and the birthing unit has remained open to this day.

“If this was 2026 and they made the same announcement, that would be a different story,” Doss said. “It wouldn’t change the community’s need (for an OB unit), but by then they would no longer have a legal obligation. For now, their obligation should be honored without question, unless the district board votes to let them out of contract.”

Chris Samson is a former editor of the Argus-Courier.