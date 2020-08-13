Three get life sentences in 2018 Sonoma County murder, home-invasion robberies

Three East Coast gang members accused of fatally shooting a man in 2018 as they searched for marijuana during a home-invasion robbery were sentenced to a combined 145 years in state prison Wednesday at the Sonoma County Superior Court.

Jonathan Jackson, 21, David Ealey, 25, and Tyrone McRae, 27, each pleaded no contest to the murder and robbery charges, which stemmed from two Feb. 8, 2018, home-invasion robberies and the murder of Jose Torres, a 54-year-old man who lived in one of the homes, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Torres was tied up by a group of armed intruders, who then took him into a bedroom and forced him to open a safe before shooting him, prosecutors said. Torres’ wife and son were also bound during the invasion.

The suspects stole guns from the house and deputies found evidence of pot cultivation at the property, but Torres’ family said they were not involved in the marijuana trade and that the property had been partly leased to others.

Torres’ family could not be reached for comment about the sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the violence at Torres’ home, the thieves had gone to a different house about 5 miles north on Fulton Road, prosecutors said in the news release. One of the suspects pistol-whipped a teenage boy and his father was shot and wounded before the group left.

Jackson, Ealey, McRae and a fourth man charged in the case were arrested in Vallejo after a car chase ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital hours after the home invasion.

“The violence was carried out by a crew that came from the East Coast to steal by whatever force was necessary, even killing innocent people in their homes,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in the news release, adding that they followed a sophisticated plan hatched from a prison cell to rob homes for marijuana.

The February 2018 case was the first in a string of cannabis-related home-invasion robberies throughout Sonoma County that followed.

It was also linked to a second series of home-invasion robberies reported in March 2018 at two Petaluma-area homes. Federal court documents suggested that outside sources, including a man behind bars in Virginia, may have been involved in organizing the crimes.

Authorities did not further elaborate on the tie between the two cases, however.

Jackson and Ealey each were sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. McRae was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for the same charges.

The three men were all from Richmond, Virginia, and members of the East Coast Crips gang, prosecutors said. They had flown to Sonoma County to commit the home invasions, prosecutors said.

Amber Hembree, a fourth defendant, was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, in June 2018 and reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that included a 12-year prison term later that year.

She was the lone suspect not carrying a gun during the heist, authorities said.

A fifth defendant, Santa Rosa resident Mussie Himed, is still awaiting trial in the case, the news release said.

Himed, the lone local suspect, was accused by prosecutors of picking up the other defendants in the case at San Francisco International Airport, driving them to a hotel and bringing them into an apartment complex to get guns.

Himed drove the group to the second house but refused to go inside, his prosecutors said during an October 2019 hearing.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.