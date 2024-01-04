Growing up in Mexico, Teresa Rebollar remembers being thrilled every Jan. 6 morning, eager to find out what presents the Three Wise Men had brought her.

Her family, like many across Latin America, celebrate Epiphany, perhaps better known as Three Kings Day — Día de Los Reyes in Mexico — commemorating the Three Wise Men or Magi who visited baby Jesus with gifts in Bethlehem.

In Mexico, said Rebollar, a 30-year resident of Santa Rosa, “on Jan. 5, you put your shoe at night so that the Kings bring a gift, and, on the 6th, all the children wake up very happy for what they had brought us.”

The native of Michoacan said it wasn’t always big gifts but gesture by her parents that made it so special.

“I remember that the last gift that the Kings brought me was a cut (of fabric) so that I could make a dress, it was when I was already starting to become a young lady,” she said.

For many Americans, Christmas is long gone by the time Jan. 6 rolls around, but for Latino residents and other immigrants of Sonoma County, the day marks the traditional end of the Christmas season.

The ritual dates to the earliest period of Christianity, said historian, writer and papal knight Charles A. Coulombe, has since been celebrated in one form or another by Catholic, Orthodox and other mainline Christian churches.

The gifts borne by the Magi were gold (representing their royalty), frankincense (symbolizing his divinity) and myrrh (foretelling his sacrifice), Coulombe explained. They were also considered to represent different races of humanity, he said.

“This day also commemorates the baptism of Christ in Jordan by St. John the Baptist, which is why solemn blessings of water are performed on that date in some places and why in some countries people bathe each other with water,” he said. “It also commemorates the wedding at Cana and Christ's first public miracle. That is, it marks three revelations of the divine nature of Christ.”

A growing tradition

For many families, especially in Mexico, Three Kings Day is like a second, albeit smaller Christmas. Later, the family gathers around a traditional Rosca de Reyes, a round sweet bread or cake that includes inside a hidden figurine of the baby Jesus.

The treat comes with an obligation: Whoever gets the baby in their serving is expected to throw a party with tamales on Candlemas Day, Feb. 2.

Some American communities, including most famously New Orleans, celebrate Kings Day, and it is something of a national holiday in many Spanish-speaking countries.

Across that diaspora in the U.S., the ancient tradition has been steadily growing, Coulombe said.

“It is increasing, in part because of the growth of the Hispanic population, but also because more Catholics and other people of diverse backgrounds have rediscovered and are rediscovering the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas.’ I think we could all use a little more Christmas in our lives. It is authentic and satisfying for the soul,” Coulombe said.

Mary Aguilar, a Santa Rosa business person originally from Mexico, celebrates Three Kings Day with her family, one of many in the area that mark the day: At Roseland Elementary School alone, hundreds of families gather to celebrate at a shared event, she said.

“They hand out toys, the Highway Patrol goes,” she said. “They have been holding this event for many years,” she said.

Family gatherings

Many local Mexican bakeries bake the traditional Rosca or Three Kings cake, for Jan. 6. Some start offering Roscas a few days prior to the celebration.

At Santa Rosa’s Tía María bakery, preparations for the day begin as early as May.

The Roseland panaderia fashions elaborate, multicolored Roscas that are prized by many, said Cynthia Linares, the bakery manager.

“So we have people asking about them all year round. They are very delicious and have a flavor that reminds us of our home in Mexico. That's why we will be ready with many Roscas this year,” she said.

While a big day for the bakery, the tradition also helps reunite families and the community, Linares said.

“Three Kings Day is a holiday that gives us an opportunity to see people we cherish that we don't see so often. When we see our customers buy their Roscas to share with family, colleagues and friends, it gives us great joy,” she said.

Rebollar, 69, a mother of 10 children, grandmother of 35 and great-grandmother of nine, meets every Jan. 6 with her extended family to share a piece of king’s cake with a hot cup of atole (a cornmeal drink) while the children receive their gifts.

They have as many as three Roscas from different bakeries on hand for the occasion, a special link back to her family’s homeland in Mexico.

“Since we arrived, we have continued with the tradition so that the children who were born here get to know our traditions,” Rebollar said.

“We do it every year, no matter how little one has, the party is held,” she added. “It is a very nice family moment.”