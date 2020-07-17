Three more Sonoma County residents die from the coronavirus, each at nursing homes

Three Sonoma County residents have died this week from complications of the coronavirus, each dying at different skilled nursing centers, county health officials said Thursday.

The county has now lost 19 people to the infectious disease — 10 of them from skilled nursing facilities — pushing the death toll since June 28 to 14.

News of the additional fatalities came the same day the county reported total infections surpassed 2,000 since the first local resident contracted the virus in early March.

Two of the people who died this week were patients of nursing homes in Petaluma, where three facilities now have residents infected with the virus, according to the California Department of Public Health.

They include Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab, which reported its first COVID-positive resident June 17, and EmpRes Post Acute Health and Rehabilitation, which reported its first positive case on Monday, according to state public health department data.

It was unclear where the other person who recently died resided.

The trio of deaths involved a man who died Monday, a woman who died Tuesday and a third person who died Wednesday, said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services. All three were over the age of 65.

Nursing homes, whose residents already are frail and medically vulnerable, provide perhaps the most fertile ground for the highly contagious virus to spread.

Fourteen of Sonoma County’s 20 licensed nursing homes have now had at least one health care worker test positive for COVID-19, for a total of at least 47 staff, and six have had infected residents, for a total of at least 117 cases, according to state and local public health data.

“Skilled nursing facilities, as I’ve found out, are singularly unable to deal with COVID because of the way that they’re structured,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Thursday in an interview. “They have three or four residents per room. There’s no way that they can isolate a person to a single room or a single bathroom.”

Residents of these centers also share staff and require close contact care. So even though visitors have been prohibited since March, exposure through a single asymptomatic health care worker can be enough to infect a whole site.

“That’s why we’ve been looking for a facility where we can move people immediately, so we can get them out of a place to where other people won’t be exposed” — a mission that’s so far been unsuccessful, Mase said.

Continued transmission and testing brought Sonoma County’s overall infections to 2,027 on Thursday night, with 45 fresh cases. There are 1,032 active cases and 976 people have recovered.

The county now has 100 contact tracers working to interview each person who tests positive for highly contagious disease to try to determine where the virus exposure took place and who else might have been infected. But increasingly in recent weeks, public health workers have not been able to pinpoint a source, raising the portion of people thought to have contracted coronavirus through what’s known as “community spread,” though many are still under investigation. This source of virus transmission is most troublesome, Mase has said, because it’s unknown.

Some people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 have traveled out of the county or outside the state, Mase said, while others have been to large gatherings of people, which remain prohibited under the county’s public health emergency order. That directive allows only groups of up to 12 people outside a household for the purpose of outdoor activities, like hiking or biking, with facial coverings and proper hygiene and social distancing.

But that same individual may have been “to the Russian River, and they went to their gym, and they went to a restaurant, and they went somewhere else, all in the last two weeks,” Mase said. “How are we supposed to know where it came from?”

Restaurants and gyms now are among the indoor businesses closed since Monday under state edicts intended to try to regain control of surging virus transmission rates that have set new records in California and the nation, and landed Sonoma County among what’s now 32 counties on the state watchlist of locales struggling most to contain virus spread.

Though some rollbacks — closures of indoor dining and drinking establishments, movie theaters, card rooms, museums and entertainment centers — have been shuttered statewide, other restrictions only apply to the growing group of counties on the watchlist. That includes personal care services operations, malls and offices for nonessential businesses and operations.

Expecting her area to land in the group under state monitoring, Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan announced Thursday she will impose those same restrictions on the county effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Mase, meanwhile, said that people who see others violating the county public health order, including joining large gatherings of people or businesses open when they should be closed, should report them to law enforcement officials, who carry the burden of enforcing her directive.

But she said many of the parties and social engagements that would bring people into close contact with one another in violation of her pandemic emergency order are likely to be occurring indoors, where no one outside would know about them.

“The big thing on everybody’s mind now is enforcement, because we know that without having enforcement of our orders we’re not going to be able to turn this around,” Mase said of the stubborn virus. “Even if the governor does shut down certain activities, we still need to be make sure people are following the orders. I think that’s the conversation that everybody is having, even the governor, at this point.”

But “I really think we need to come back to this whole concept of personal responsibility and everybody taking responsibility for their own health, and for the health of the community and point out when others are doing these things,” she said.

