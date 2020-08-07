Three people in Sonoma County detained by ICE, advocates say

Three people in Sonoma County were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week, according to the North Bay Organizing Project, which runs a 24-hour emergency hotline for undocumented immigrants caught up in apprehension operations.

Susan Shaw, director of the local advocacy nonprofit, said ICE detained one person Tuesday and two people on Thursday.

When someone alerts the group’s hotline, it dispatches observers to where federal agents are detaining someone and notifies local immigration attorneys.

ICE could not be reached to confirm its operations in Sonoma County.

Shaw said it’s unclear whether the apprehensions are part of a coordinated crackdown by ICE.

“When one person gets detained we’re very concerned, and the fact that there are three people is a serious cause for concern,” she said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated Friday to reflect that one person was detained by ICE on Tuesday. The North Bay Organizing Project initially misstated the day of that detainment to the Press Democrat.

