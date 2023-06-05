Wet weather is headed for Sonoma County, meteorologists said Monday, and with it comes the chance for hail, gusty winds and lightning.

A storm system moving north from the state’s central coast will work its way into Sonoma County just after sunset Monday. It brings a 15% to 20% chance of rain showers, with about a 15% chance of thunderstorms, from about 8:30 p.m. Monday to just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

Rain showers could linger into Tuesday and even Wednesday, depending on whether the low pressure system moving up the coast shifts inland starting Tuesday and dissipates.

Storms began earlier Monday in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, where lightning was observed off the coast.

Isolated rain showers developing over the Santa Lucia Mountain Rage, off of the Big Sur Coastline and over the Monterey Bay. Lightning detection networks also picked up on a "flash" for the stronger cell just inland. Expect more to come through the day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tLuGZSIBkI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 5, 2023

The isolated showers are expected to drop about 1/10 of an inch throughout most of the North Bay, though some areas that get stronger or overlapping storms could see about 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch.

Some small hail and wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph could be mixed into the rainfall, Gass said.

Residents driving Tuesday morning should use caution on wet roadways, as most of the rain is expected to fall overnight.

Chances of lightning are about 15% but, due to the accompanying rain, these strikes are not anticipated to spark fires, Gass said.

“One tenth of an inch of precipitation associated with a thunderstorm is really going to damper down the potential for wildfire start,” he said. “These are not considered dry thunderstorms, which are what we are most concerned about during fire season.”

The colder spring temperatures will continue and even drop slightly during the storm, Gass said.

Overnight lows will remain at around 50 degrees while highs will only get up to the upper-60s and low-70s. High temperatures near the coast, in areas such as Bodega Bay, will reach into the low- to mid-60s Tuesday.

The cooler and wet conditions may help to further slow the beginning of fire season, Gass said.

“All in all we still have a lot of grasses out there... it’s some of the tallest grass that I have seen in several years,” he said. “That fuel potential is still going to be there as we get into our really dry months.”

