Thunderstorms, isolated showers may be on the way to the North Bay

The North Bay braced much of Wednesday for the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by dry lightning amid a tapering heat wave and smoke drifting into the area from Northern California wildfires.

While the combination of heat and lightning posed a greater menace in other parts of the state, including the Central Valley and far northern counties, the North Bay was still looking at a 20% chance of thunderstorms into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning, signaling high fire risk, for the far northeastern corner of Sonoma County, northwestern Lake County and eastern Mendocino County, lasting through midnight Wednesday. The warning also covered much of the northern Coast Range and the northeastern corner of the state.

Today's thunderstorms may create abundant lighting and gusty winds that could lead to fire starts and spread. Have a plan in place in case a fire starts near you and call 911 if you see smoke. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6HvcXVraPw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2022

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of “abundant lightning” and erratic gusts from thunderstorms in the state’s interior.

By 5 p.m., meteorologists said there were no lightning strikes above Sonoma County and that scattered rainfall in the region had amounted to no more than 0.02 of an inch.

Sonoma County was most likely to be hit by storms passing through into the evening, said Alexis Clouser, a Monterey-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“If thunder occurs, go indoors,” Clouser advised. “You don’t want to be out there when there are thunderstorms.”

The multi-day heatwave also put additional strain on the state power grid, resulting in a second, consecutive Flex Alert issued by California grid operators. They asked for voluntary power conservation to prevent heat-related blackouts and shut-offs seen in previous years.

Pacific Gas & Electric last year turned off power to about 37,000 people in Central and Northern California as high winds toppled trees, downed power lines and ignited fires that forced people to flee their homes.

By mid-day, most lightning in the Bay Area had been over the ocean or inner-cloud flashes. One recorded cloud-to-ground strike occurred in the Ventana Wilderness of Big Sur about 9 a.m., Clouser said.

Conditions cleared afterward and no additional lightning was reported Wednesday evening.

“Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity,” the weather service said.

Just before 2 p.m., a 1-acre fire was reported along Joe Rodota Trail in Sebastopol and it was contained by 2:43 p.m., said Alex Roa, a fire engineer with the Sebastopol Fire Department.

The fire burned through a wooded area and there were no injuries, he said. The cause is under investigation.

Inland parts of the North Bay saw highs reach the 90s on Wednesday, down from triple digits on Tuesday, and a gradual cool-down was expected to bring temperatures back into the high 80s by Thursday, weather officials said.

Bay Area air quality regulators issued an advisory for Wednesday due to smoke drifting into the area from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Though a Spare the Air Alert was not in effect, the district warned of smoke that was creating a visible haze in the area.

Wednesday afternoon, an air quality monitor in Sebastopol measured particulate matter at 57, which is considered moderate, meaning that unusually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

This story included reporting from the Associated Press.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.