Thunderstorms with possible hail expected to arrive in Sonoma County Tuesday

Rain showers arrived in parts of Sonoma County Tuesday ahead of potential thunderstorms, hail and a dusting of snow at high elevations that could last into Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expected more widespread rainfall across the region starting Tuesday night, amounting to about a quarter-inch of rain in inland valleys and a half-inch along coastal mountain ranges through Wednesday, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The wet weather, which dropped 0.16 inch of rain over Santa Rosa as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, is the second phase of a cold front that brought less than a quarter-inch of rain to most of the North Bay on Monday.

Storm cells passing over the region starting Tuesday, then into Wednesday are expected to bring brief heavy downpours, possible lightning and bursts of falling hail.

“It could be to the point where (the hail) starts accumulating on roads,” Murdock said, warning motorists to drive slowly in those conditions.

Snow was also a possibility at Sonoma County’s highest peaks Tuesday night as temperatures were expected to dip into the 30s throughout the region.

The moderate rainfall is not raising serious concerns about widespread flooding or mudslides in areas charred by last year’s wildfires, but the weather service will be monitoring the burn scars as individual storm cells pass through, Murdock said.

The rain is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, the beginning of the rain year, Santa Rosa has received about 10.6 inches of rain as of Tuesday, about 36% of the average amount for this time of the year.

