Thursday is Bike to Work Day in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know

Ditch the car and grab a bike Thursday for annual Bike to Work Day, the centerpiece of May’s National Bike Month.

Those who opt to pedal their way through the morning commute can stop at any of the 17 “energizing stations” set up across Sonoma County for free refreshments and swag bags.

Bike to Work Day was started by the League of American Bicyclists in 1956 to promote bicycling as another option for the workday commute. And California put greater emphasis on bicycle safety when legislators passed a law in 1994 that requires children to wear a helmet.

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition hosts a variety of events throughout the month to promote an active lifestyle, to provide cycling safety tips for all ages and to raise carbon emission reduction awareness.

On Thursday, recognized as Bike to Work Day, the organization encourages people to pedal their way to work or school.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service predicted sunny weather for Thursday with a high of 83 degrees. Sunrise will be at 5:59 a.m. and sunset at 8:18 p.m.

After work, celebrate from 4-7 p.m. with free appetizers and beer specials for cyclists at Cuver Brewery, 7704 Bell Road in Windsor. Appetizers will be provided by the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. To register for the happy hour, visit pdne.ws/3IiGQBn.

Here is a list of energizer stations being held Thursday across Sonoma County:

Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Family YMCA - 1111 College Ave. - 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Trek Bicycle Santa Rosa - 512 Mendocino Ave.

BikePartners Bike Shop - 512 Wilson St. - 7 a.m.-noon

SMART Station - Fourth Street - 6-9 a.m.

Prince Gateway Park - 171 Santa Rosa Ave. - 6:30-9:30 a.m.

Petaluma

Community Center/Lynch Creek Trail - 7-9 a.m.

Mike's Bikes - 264 Petaluma Blvd. N.

SMART Station - 220 Lakeville St.

Walnut Park - 6:30-9 a.m.

Sebastopol

Sebastopol Bike Center / über-bike - 6731 Sebastopol Ave.

Community Market - 6762 Sebastopol Ave. - 7-11 a.m.

Cotati

La Plaza Park - 15 W. Sierra Ave. - 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Sonoma

Depot Park - 270 First St. W. - 8:30-11 a.m.

Operation Bicycle - 207 Nino Marco Square

Cloverdale

The Bike Shop - 1117 S Cloverdale Blvd.

Healdsburg

Spoke Folk Cyclery - 201 Center St.

Windsor

The Bike Shop - 9078 Windsor Road