At least three residents of the People’s Village – a cluster of 25 tiny homes located behind the Mary Isaak Center on Hopper Street – say their dwellings are leaking water due to recent rains, and one says he is about to be homeless again because of it.

An Argus-Courier reporter and photographer spoke with the residents Tuesday and confirmed the presence of moisture in their homes, before being asked to leave by staff of COTS, which runs the facility.

Although all three residents said their belongings had been damaged, clutter inside the tiny homes made it difficult to tell precisely how bad the leaking was, or how extensive the damage was to the homes or their property. Although drips from the ceilings were not evident – even during a downpour Tuesday – their belongings were wet, and water could be seen lightly pooling on the floors in some places.

“I have to pack my stuff up and I put them in these tubs, but then I’m getting my wet stuff and putting it in a tub where I know it’s going to mold, so it’s like a no-win situation,” said Jeff Odell, who has lived in one of the tiny homes since they opened last spring.

Odell said the moisture had led to a mold problem in his dwelling, and he couldn’t sleep in it, “I’ve been gone for the last three days because I don’t want to sleep in the room because of the water,” he said. But residents of People’s Village can only remain there if they sleep in their tiny homes every night. Because of this, Odell said, he has been expelled by COTS and must find somewhere else to go.

“They kicked me out because I won’t sleep in here, but I’m not going to sleep in here with mold and stuff. That’s what I told them, I can’t do that.”

It remained unclear how widespread the problem of leaking or water seepage is among the 25 tiny homes in People’s Village. According to Odell, at least three-quarters of the homes are leaking rainwater, but that could not be confirmed by reporters. He also claimed COTS employees have not taken steps to fix the problem.

Chris Cabral, CEO of COTS, told the Argus-Courier in an email that “A small number of the People’s Village units are experiencing minor leaking during the heavy rains; however, our maintenance team is working directly with residents to coordinate the installation of additional weather sealing for affected units.”

Cabral added, “Our People’s Village units are less than a year old and this is COTS’ first major weather test with these structures. As mentioned earlier, our maintenance team addresses resident concerns as they occur, based on the unique needs of each resident.”

Cabral, who took the lead at COTS last September, denied that Odell was being removed due to a mold problem in his dwelling: “COTS does not have any residents displaced due to rain, mold, or unit maintenance concerns. In addition, COTS always provides alternate housing and shelter options and supports any resident who chooses to leave voluntarily.”

Matt Erickson, another People’s Village resident, rejected that assessment.

“They don’t give a s--t,” he said. “It just is what it is. Everything you own is ruined, deal with it.”

Petaluma’s People’s Village, described as an interim housing community, was built to provide temporary shelter for homeless residents, offering much-needed relief during an ongoing homelessness crisis. Residents moving in to its 72-square-foot tiny homes – built with city funds in a $338,000 deal with Rohnert Park-based Quickhaven – receive access to secure housing, food and showers for six months to a year.

“It’s been a very good experience and I’m very appreciative of it,” said 51-year-old Bradley Brown when he moved in to his tiny home last April.

Besides the People’s Village, COTS operates the larger Mary Isaak Center featuring 80 beds, a kitchen, shower facilities and a medical clinic.

On Tuesday, Odell said he was returning to COTS to talk to staff about the problem, “but they had already decided they were going to kick me out. I told them I can’t sleep in here, how am I going to sleep in this. And they said if you were here you could wipe it up, you could clean, that way it wouldn’t be puddled all over the place.”

Now, he said, “It’s on me to get my stuff and get out.”

Cabral denied accusations that COTS staff were unresponsive to maintenance issues. “COTS operates a housing-focused model, working with residents to improve self-sufficiency and locate permanent housing options in our community,” Cabral wrote. “Our team works tirelessly to ensure residents have the tools and support they need to be successful – including ready access to a responsive maintenance team.”