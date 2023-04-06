SONOMA COAST STATE PARK — Tiny shorebirds scattered around the region’s sandy beaches are beginning their nesting season, launching an annual, epic bid for survival invisible to most beachgoers and dependent on it staying that way.

Slightly bigger than sparrows, western snowy plovers nest in the open, laying eggs in shallow depressions on the same beaches that are being used more frequently by human, equestrian and canine visitors as the weather warms.

The federally protected birds are extraordinarily vulnerable. Nesting failures are common.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/31Z_4bjY7SQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In many ways, the birds employ the same measures used by shy kids in school to survive: keep to yourself; avoid attracting notice; blend into the scenery as much as possible.

And they’re adept at it.

They are masters of camouflage, with tan, white and darkly streaked plumage that allows them to disappear into the landscape. Their speckled eggs and chicks vanish easily against the sand.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-hAQfkxDzLk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Their superpower,” avian ecologist Jenny Erbes said, “is invisibility”

But the threats to their survival are increasing — from habitat loss and destruction, to wildlife predation and plundered nests, to forceful winds and whipping sand, to the growing popularity of outdoor recreation.

A random person traipsing through a nesting area unawares could cause adults to abandon a clutch or destroy a nest entirely.

Last week a Press Democrat reporter and photojournalist spotted two skittish birds along the Sonoma Coast. Though not nesting, they were foraging near a popular beach access point, upland from surfers splashing their way back to shore and families coming onto the beach on a sunny afternoon.

Down the beach, a handful of horseback riders blithely tramped across the dunes and onto the upper beach just outside an area roped off because of its potential for nesting.

Once found in abundance between the central Washington coast and Baja California, the Pacific coast population of the western snowy plover has been listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1993.

Only about 2,350 individual breeding adults are now estimated to exist. Federal law prohibits their disturbance or harassment.

Because of development and invasive vegetation, only two dozen nesting areas — half the historic number — are still viable, most of them in California.

How you can help western snowy plovers survive Western snowy plover breeding season is officially March 1 to Sept. 30. During that time, the federally protected birds, their eggs and chicks are especially vulnerable to disturbance that could result in a failed nest or death of a scarce breeding adult. Here’s what beachgoers need to know to help protect this threatened species: Do not approach western snowy plovers or their nests. Stop and back away when you see them. Stay out of fenced or posted areas. Do not approach roped areas. Keep dogs off beaches where they are prohibited, otherwise keep them on leashes. When walking on the beach, stay on the wet, hard-packed sand. Plovers use the upper areas of the beach to nest. Do not light fireworks, fly kites, hang glide, toss discs or balls near plover nesting areas. Do not leave trash or food scraps, even if it’s biodegradable, to avoid drawing predators. Do not feed wildlife. Leave kelp, driftwood and other natural debris on the beach so plovers can use it to mask their nests. Source: California State Parks

European beachgrass introduced a century ago to stabilize dunes and the banks of water channels has crowded the upper beaches where snowy plovers prefer to nest. Rising oceans coming higher up the beach will further narrow the area where they can lay their eggs and teach their chicks to hunt.

Biologists believe litter and food scraps, even the biodegradable stuff, left behind by humans draws predators like skunks, raccoons, coyotes and even other birds into the plovers’ sphere.

Ravens, whose populations have multiplied many times over, have become an especially voracious and omnipresent foe — accounting for a third of all nest failures at Point Reyes National Seashore from 2002 to 2020, according to a national seashore analysis.

People and unleashed dogs can drive adults off their nests, forcing them to use precious energy stores to escape potential harm or drawing threats away from their chicks.

Even birds that stay put likely shift their focus away from where their attention should be to assess a perceived threat, said Erbes, a snowy plover specialist and monitor working under contract to California State Parks.