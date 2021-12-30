Tip of my Tongue: Celebrating 2021’s most impactful food stories

It is not unusual for media outlets to run some sort of “Top 10” type article, highlighting the best of the best to round out the year. In the news section, it will be the top news stories of the year, in a sports section it will be top sports stories of the year, and often, in a food section, it will be a list of top restaurants or dishes of the year. However, never having been someone to place my opinion above others’ (I am not a trained chef, or anything like that), here in the Food & Drink section of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, we wanted to hear from Petalumans what their favorites were. And in typical Petaluma fashion, when asked, the community was thoroughly introspective in what they felt had the biggest impact on them this past year. Sure, for some of us, it was finding a new favorite meal, but for many, it was seeing an act of kindness that somehow related to food.

Not to start on too dark of a note, but I did miss a few closings in last week’s 2021 restaurant wrap-up and wanted to make sure we paid proper homage to some more of our favorite shuttered eateries.

Maguire’s, located at 145 Kentucky St., and formerly known as Finbar Devine’s, which is how the number still shows up in my cell phone contact list, shut their doors permanently at the beginning of 2021, amid the second major coronavirus-related shutdown. When the building was up for sale at the beginning of 2021, the owner announced that due to back rents and the pending sale, Maguire’s was being evicted. He was sympathetic of the owner of the building, who had treated Maguire’s well over the years, but simply could not put together a plan that would allow the business to reopen.

Bright Bear Bakery closed permanently in February 2021 due to some leasing issues, according to the owners. They mentioned that they might look for another space, but after nearly a year without a peep, sadly, it appears they may be gone for good. This is sad news to Petaluma coffee and baked goods lovers, as Bright Bear offered a lot of great options in both categories, as well as a lesser known, yet excellent, sandwich menu.

Finally, in April 2021, Pink Turnip, the pop-up/truck located on the south side of South City Market, closed up shop. The owner sold and so the truck/trailer was going to move to another town, leaving tenant Pink Turnip without a space. We had only tried it a couple of times, but were very happy with their clean and fresh flavors and so were hoping to see them re-open elsewhere. Maybe in 2022.

Great Food

Marianne Felder started things off with one of this year’s new restaurants – “Eggspresso has been an amazing find for us this year. They literally serve the BEST breakfast sandwiches we’ve ever had! …and the candied bacon!” “…and those potatoes”, responded Marci Jo Howard. The consensus seems to be that along with everything else, Eggspresso’s potatoes are really something to write home about.

Laura Porter (no relation) is a co-worker at my “real” job, but more importantly, is as much of a foodie as anyone and came up with, “my list of favorite dishes (new and old) that I enjoyed this year. Not that I put a lot of thought into it or anything…” Starting with newer restaurants, she liked the sweet and savory brioche buns from Stellina Pronto, agua fresca and tacos from Tortilla Real, churro mocha muffin with latte at Pink Owl Coffee, barbecue pork with fried rice at OSHA Thai BBQ, the chicken shawarma wrap at Urban Deli, and another vote for the crispy potatoes at Eggspresso. For old favorites, she likes the brisket tacos at Butcher Crown Roadhouse, the Imposter wings at Spring Thai, the Samosas at Ambrosia, the barbecue oysters at the Marshall Store, and the Kimchi salad at Lunchette.

Lisa Nuss also loves Stellina Pronto, which she says knocked it out of the park with their opening. “I crave their pastries often! Hanks is a lovely place to eat indoors...cozy and great pizza/service. Trattoria Roma has been open for two years but just visited this year...fantastic service, ambience, food. Ayawaska has been the best patio EVER...always great food and great service! On the eastside, Eggspresso, Cafe Bellini & Cafe Mimosa have been nice additions to our side of town. And... we are regulars at the Bagel Mill....the vegan dream satisfies our vegan family members! And the bagels are absolutely delicious.”

For Mary Kolybakos, co-owner of the Mad Sicilian, “The most incredible food impact for us this year was [the] opening The Mad Sicilian in the middle of a pandemic. Giving us the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people in and around Petaluma, touching their lives with a new take on an old time favorite… Pizza. It has been a blessed journey thus far and we are excited to see what the future has to bring! Thank you Petalumans for (embracing) us.”