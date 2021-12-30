Subscribe

Tip of my Tongue: Celebrating 2021’s most impactful food stories

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 30, 2021, 6:00AM
It is not unusual for media outlets to run some sort of “Top 10” type article, highlighting the best of the best to round out the year. In the news section, it will be the top news stories of the year, in a sports section it will be top sports stories of the year, and often, in a food section, it will be a list of top restaurants or dishes of the year. However, never having been someone to place my opinion above others’ (I am not a trained chef, or anything like that), here in the Food & Drink section of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, we wanted to hear from Petalumans what their favorites were. And in typical Petaluma fashion, when asked, the community was thoroughly introspective in what they felt had the biggest impact on them this past year. Sure, for some of us, it was finding a new favorite meal, but for many, it was seeing an act of kindness that somehow related to food.

Not to start on too dark of a note, but I did miss a few closings in last week’s 2021 restaurant wrap-up and wanted to make sure we paid proper homage to some more of our favorite shuttered eateries.

Maguire’s, located at 145 Kentucky St., and formerly known as Finbar Devine’s, which is how the number still shows up in my cell phone contact list, shut their doors permanently at the beginning of 2021, amid the second major coronavirus-related shutdown. When the building was up for sale at the beginning of 2021, the owner announced that due to back rents and the pending sale, Maguire’s was being evicted. He was sympathetic of the owner of the building, who had treated Maguire’s well over the years, but simply could not put together a plan that would allow the business to reopen.

Bright Bear Bakery closed permanently in February 2021 due to some leasing issues, according to the owners. They mentioned that they might look for another space, but after nearly a year without a peep, sadly, it appears they may be gone for good. This is sad news to Petaluma coffee and baked goods lovers, as Bright Bear offered a lot of great options in both categories, as well as a lesser known, yet excellent, sandwich menu.

Finally, in April 2021, Pink Turnip, the pop-up/truck located on the south side of South City Market, closed up shop. The owner sold and so the truck/trailer was going to move to another town, leaving tenant Pink Turnip without a space. We had only tried it a couple of times, but were very happy with their clean and fresh flavors and so were hoping to see them re-open elsewhere. Maybe in 2022.

Great Food

Marianne Felder started things off with one of this year’s new restaurants – “Eggspresso has been an amazing find for us this year. They literally serve the BEST breakfast sandwiches we’ve ever had! …and the candied bacon!” “…and those potatoes”, responded Marci Jo Howard. The consensus seems to be that along with everything else, Eggspresso’s potatoes are really something to write home about.

Laura Porter (no relation) is a co-worker at my “real” job, but more importantly, is as much of a foodie as anyone and came up with, “my list of favorite dishes (new and old) that I enjoyed this year. Not that I put a lot of thought into it or anything…” Starting with newer restaurants, she liked the sweet and savory brioche buns from Stellina Pronto, agua fresca and tacos from Tortilla Real, churro mocha muffin with latte at Pink Owl Coffee, barbecue pork with fried rice at OSHA Thai BBQ, the chicken shawarma wrap at Urban Deli, and another vote for the crispy potatoes at Eggspresso. For old favorites, she likes the brisket tacos at Butcher Crown Roadhouse, the Imposter wings at Spring Thai, the Samosas at Ambrosia, the barbecue oysters at the Marshall Store, and the Kimchi salad at Lunchette.

Lisa Nuss also loves Stellina Pronto, which she says knocked it out of the park with their opening. “I crave their pastries often! Hanks is a lovely place to eat indoors...cozy and great pizza/service. Trattoria Roma has been open for two years but just visited this year...fantastic service, ambience, food. Ayawaska has been the best patio EVER...always great food and great service! On the eastside, Eggspresso, Cafe Bellini & Cafe Mimosa have been nice additions to our side of town. And... we are regulars at the Bagel Mill....the vegan dream satisfies our vegan family members! And the bagels are absolutely delicious.”

For Mary Kolybakos, co-owner of the Mad Sicilian, “The most incredible food impact for us this year was [the] opening The Mad Sicilian in the middle of a pandemic. Giving us the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people in and around Petaluma, touching their lives with a new take on an old time favorite… Pizza. It has been a blessed journey thus far and we are excited to see what the future has to bring! Thank you Petalumans for (embracing) us.”

Such a stalwart that it is often overlooked in lists like these, Water Street Bistro got a special nod from Betsy Burson for its crab bisque, while Cindy Roberts says, “The Chile Rellano at Tortilla Real with the walnut creamy sauce sprinkled with pomegranate seeds [is] delicious. We have tried both and whole-heartedly agree.

Seared’s fillet skewers, calamari and everything in-between received a “delicious” rating from Kathi Schneider. Celina Reeder is, “In love with…” Flamez’ fish n’ chips and milkshakes and Sax’s Joint for the “best breakfast potatoes and ginormous plates of everything…”

Nick Gordon, of Petaluma Food Taxi, certainly has his pulse on the Petaluma food scene, and had this to add. “Food wise, the openings of Urban Deli and OSHA Thai have been great additions and while it was sad to see Brasil BBQ and Chili Joe's go although with TCP moving into Chili Joe's it made the sting hurt a little less.”

On the classier side, Joe Schlesinger pointed out that, “Petaluma has a Healdsburg class restaurant, Street Social” and Jules Howard-Wright added, “TCP - just a stand out addition, so happy they are back,” referring to Table Culture Provisions, which recently opened at 312 Petaluma Blvd. South.

Farmers Markets

“There may have been supply chain issues for other things but I was always able to buy fabulous fresh produce at fair prices,” Cyndi Norwitz posted about her experiences at local farmer’s markets this past year. “During the summer we went twice a week and our weekly supermarket shopping became more like once a month. This is not the most exciting update but it's the first time we've done it like this.”

Jennifer Lentz added that for her, “it was making frequent trips to the Tuesday Farmers Market and discovering Chad's Soup Shack and Belfare.” Kate Jett added that the greatest impact on her household’s shopping list has been the gluten-free goodies from SPORK at the Tuesday farmer’s market. “The scones are incredible and the granola is a favorite of many I know. A must try for celiacs and gluten free enthusiasts!”

We too have enjoyed the Italian Corner’s lasagna and other specialty dishes and agree with Kim Bond Schultz that they have been a great addition to the farmers market. The Italian Corner is on the short list for upcoming feature articles.

Active local foodie Mandi Kern summed it up well. “I think the biggest impact for me this year, and during this pandemic, has been learning to get more food locally. I love going to the Farmers markets on Tuesdays to get me and my son what we need for the week!”

Makers/Producers

Rusty Hinges Ranch received kudos for their farm fresh provision boxes. Mary Janssen Pratt reported that they were, “…huge for us this year - we rarely stepped into a grocery store and instead got all of our staples at the Ranch. What a gem to have in our town.”

Sheana Davis posed the question, “Have you stopped into Lala's for the jam selection and she also carries local products? We love her goodies and passion for her creating her products.”

Karen Bianchini Taylor, co-owner of Bivalve Dairy, shared some insight that helps illuminate the challenges that our local producers go through, as well as their appreciate for our support and their own support of other local businesses. “… At the end of 2020 my husband stepped up to become our head cheese maker and our 13-year-old daughter became our master butter maker. … We have learned so much, we have enjoyed our experience at 419 1st St., for the past 3.5 years, and we truly value the relationships with restaurants like Pearl, stores like Petaluma Market and the neighborhood who surrounded and supported our brand new venture when the pandemic threw a curve ball at our plans.”

Delivery

A huge part of what ties our community together is locals seeing their favorite business owners singing the praises of other business owners. One particular business that may have helped our restaurants more than any other during this pandemic was Petaluma Food Taxi.

Flamez owner Kim Shatnawi gave us a great perspective from the restaurant’s side of things. “I’d like to say that Nick Gordon (and his staff) at Petaluma Food Taxi have really made a difference in the lives of so many this year. From delivering warm meals to families who weren’t comfortable eating out, and those who just felt like staying in, to actually doing the grocery shopping and picking up medication for the elderly (at no charge), they’ve gone above and beyond for the customers, restaurants, and community they serve. I know because being a grateful restaurant owner I’ve experienced their goodness.”

Mandi Kern chimed in, too. “…I can not say enough good things about PFT. I’d be lost without their service. Working from home, my days are often back to back calls all day, and with PFT I can order in lunch and not worry about trying to make something quickly between meetings!”

Kathleen Brown and Michael Chamberlain agreed, with Michael adding that one of the biggest impacts on his family’s food accessibility has been the “Pandemic survival, success, and expansion of Petaluma Food Taxi.”

“When my family had Covid we were still able to get amazing meals delivered (safely)!” added Deana Koyl about PFT. “We appreciate the service you provide and the wonderful people who work for you!” Kim Rolly Brothers concurred. “My hubby and I were so, so thankful that they were around. They made my life less stressful.”

Outdoor dining

Michael Chamberlain, who is an avid traveler, diner and chef, particularly enjoyed how Petaluma embraced “Al fresco dining.” “Petaluma found a new love of eating outdoor starting with the pandemic. Some places went stylish (Mi Pueblo, Stockhome, Hallie’s), some just white tent (too many to name). I hear the city actual purchased some of the tents. Summer dinners along the Petaluma River, Risibisi, Cucina Paradiso...good times! I think that it is something that is not going away anytime soon.”

Kim Shatnawi of Flamez confirmed Michael’s suspicions. “The city generously gave us a beautiful custom tent and it has really changed the way customers view dining outside. The ambience of heaters coupled with lighting is inviting sometimes despite the chill.”

Moreover, lest it be forgotten, when thieves stole Cattlemen’s propane tanks for the second time last spring, Kim and one of her servers donated $100 to Cattlemen’s so they would be able to heat their outdoor seating. This brings us to probably the most apropos “impact” on all our lives over the past year – the people of Petaluma.

People make the a difference

Petaluma Pete posted kudos to Elece Hempel, CEO of Petaluma People Services Center, for her year-round collaborations with local organization in order to help feed the hungry.

It goes without saying, but certainly never goes unnoticed that Lynne Gorden Moquete and her Una-Vida organization and volunteers always have a huge impact on helping get food to those in need. “Una Vida’s food distribution program is a major food story this year,” said Mary Janssen Pratt. “In fear of repeating what others have said, watching Lynne Gordon Moquete do her thing has been inspirational to not only me but I am sure a lot of others as well,” added Nick Gordon, co-owner of Petaluma Food Taxi. “It is worth repeating though!” Finally, Chrissy Minick, one of Lynne’s volunteers, responded directly with, “YOU help facilitate so much more than nutrition to people,” posted. “Our community is rare and beautiful, especially with you at the helm.”

And just when it seems someone might be able to step out of the spotlight in order to highlight someone else’s good deeds, there is always someone there to “out” that person too. Even for those who look for no recognition and simply do good because that is who they are, their stories help to not only set a great example of how what we might think is a minor thing is actually quite impactful on others, but it also raised the overall morale of a community.

Gina Isola reported that she is “currently dealing with some horrible injuries and Chrissy Minick helped to facilitate a meal train for me. So many beautiful members of our community have brought food. It has nourished not only my body during this difficult time but my soul. The power of our community is amazing.” Directly to this post, Anne Hood responded with, “…sorry for what [your] family is going through especially you. I’m not part of the meal train but I can put together a meal for you.” Right before our social media eyes, another food-related connection was made, which further strengthened our community.

One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been a renewed appreciation for those around us and the bounty of great local food options available to us. With the last five years being filled with fire and brimstone, the positivity of the community has helped remind us what really makes a community possible.

Here’s to hoping 2022 is an improvement on years past, however, even if faced with more of the same adversity, that we each stay true to our commitment to take care of the whole before the individual. In a world full of tumult and turmoil, it is encouraging to see Petalumans continue to honor their commitments to the physical and mental health of their friends, family and neighbors.

