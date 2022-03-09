Tip of My Tongue: Deep fried Oreos and Basque-country cheesecake

I’ll cut right to the punchline – Alfredo’s Italian (alfredoitlaliantogo.com) offers deep-fried Oreos on its dessert menu. I learned this fellow Petaluma Foodie of the highest order, Laura Porter, who although not related, is part of the office team at my non-writing job. She is also the one who informed me of Brixx’s St. Paddy’s Day pizza, so I know it’s coming from a good source. This isn’t something I would expect to find at an Italian restaurant, but I am glad Alfredo’s didn’t let tradition get in the way of a great dessert. We haven’t tried Alfredo’s yet, but surely will shortly. And for those who think this dessert sounds like too much, keep in mind that due to the deep-frying, and the fact that the Oreo cookie parts themselves are not particularly sweet, deep-fried Oreos are a very satisfying, and dare I say ‘well-balanced’ dessert. Alfredo’s wisely pairs their deep-fried Oreos with vanilla gelato, crème anglaise, chocolate and strawberries. As coincidence would have it, just as I was learning about Alfredo’s desserts, a Facebook post popped up touting their great meals. Mike James posted, “Took my GF and her mom Saturday evening. We had the salmon, fettuccine alfredo, and frutti di mare. All were excellent! I look forward to my next visit (soon!),” and

Rachel Coston added, “We did last night. Dinner was excellent.”

“The best thing I’ve ever had.”

I’ve learned to never fight the urge when I come across deep-fried Oreos on a menu, as they never disappoint. Sure, I’m wont to try just about any fun or bizarre looking menu item, especially when it comes to sweets, but where others, like deep-fried Twinkies, can be hit or miss, I’ve never had a bad deep-fried Oreo, especially when combined with divine vanilla ice cream. During a recent out of town trip we ordered up a big serving of deep-fried Oreos, only to have a little girl at the table behind us ask her mom what it was. When mom couldn’t tell her, we explained and then offered the little girl one. She cautiously accepted and after a minute or two in mesmerized silence while she navigated this new-found treat, she ever so softly proclaimed to no one in particular, “…that…is…the…best…thing…I…have…ever…had.” She has not eaten nearly as many things as I have, but I couldn’t really disagree with her. And she didn’t even have it with ice cream.

Purim on the High Seas

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma will host a creative costume party-style Purim celebration on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.. All costumes are welcomed and qualify for a prize, but definitely pick your favorite pirate costume if you want to match the theme. Along with a buffet dinner, there will be pirate Purim crafts and entertainment by Cap’n Jack Spareribs. The Chabad Center is located at 205 Keller St., #101, tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, and all are welcome.

Full Liquor License

Paradise Sushi has added a full liquor license to their Petaluma location. Many think of sake as a hard alcohol, but it is actually a fortified wine, or sorts, and so is sold at most sushi restaurants using a simple beer and wine license, which are pretty easy to come by.

California Artisan Cheese Festival

After two years of coronavirus-related cancellations, the California Artisan Cheese Festival (artisancheesefestival.com) is finally back for its 16th year of celebration. Currently, the event is paired down quite a bit, with only the Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace on the ticket selling “menu” for Saturday, May 7, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Fairgrounds.

“Come meet our amazing California cheesemakers, local winemakers, brewers and distillers; sample and buy artisan cheese and other handcrafted products perfect for pairing with cheese; taste beer, wine, cider and spirits… plus so much more! This year’s Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace will feature over 100 artisan producers showcasing their products. Enjoy live entertainment by the King Street Giants in our new outdoor area - Shade Park.”

Basque Cheese Cake

While on the topic of great local cheeses, social media is all abuzz with the announcement that San Francisco’s Breadbelly (breadbellysf.com) is currently using Cowgirl Creamery’s Mt. Tam Triple Cream in their Basque-style cheesecake. Anytime we see Cowgirl product being used as a base ingredient for some sort of tasty delight, we can’t resist giving it a try, although I am not sure where we will fit a drive to the city into our calendar. The last time was this past fall, when San Francisco’s Smitten Ice Cream was adding Mt. Tam, plus fresh cherry compote and graham cracker crumble to make their cheesecake ice cream.

We regular enjoy Basque cheesecake whenever we visit its birthplace, in Donostia – San Sebastian, in the Basque Country of Spain, and relish finding and trying local variations. The key difference between American and Basque-style cheesecake is that we wrap ours in a crust and cook it slow and low, while the Basque use no crust and bake at a super high temperature for a short amount of time. The cake at the side of the pan caramelizes, giving it a crust-like exterior.

