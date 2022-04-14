Tip of My Tongue: Easter specials pile up in Petaluma

Along with a long list of Easter and Passover menus listed in last week’s paper, which included the likes of Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Caggiano’s, Penngrove Market, War Wagon BBQ and Bert’s Desserts, a few more special menus and pop-ups have been announced this week for this upcoming holiday weekend.

While a lot of restaurants will be closed for Easter, including newly announced Dandy Sandos and Don Pancho’s, some have announced special hours for the holiday. Risibisi will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with their full menu available. McNear’s will also be open for a special Easter brunch, as will Café Bellini. Our favorite Valley Ford eatery, Estero Café, has also announced they will be open and will have some “extra special specials” on the menu.

Seared announced its special Easter Brunch for Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with everything from doughnut holes to chicken and waffles to benedicts to prime rib hash. Seared will also have vegetarian dish of polenta and spring veggie succotash. Reservations are recommended. Seared will also have their regular dinner service, from 3:30-7:30 p.m., but will not have its regular happy hour.

Spoonful of Sugar will be at Heebe Jeebe, 46 Kentucky St., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heebe Jeebe is a great place to get fun gifts for Easter baskets and while there, you can also get some unique locally baked goodies too, from cupcakes to lemon bars to so much more.

MariaPilar Ice Creamery will roll the warehouse doors up this weekend for its special Easter ice cream sale, which includes their rare Berry Cheesecake flavor, which is made with real cheesecake mixed into the ice cream as it freezes. The shop is located at 431 Payran St., Suite E, and will be open from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

The cookie jar

One of the neat little hidden gems here in Petaluma has returned after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Preferred Sonoma Caterers is again offering fresh cookies and coffee at its 416 East D St. location. Alongside the jars filled with some of the best freshly baked cookies in town is a donation jar, the proceeds of which are all donated to local charities.

Although I thought this was a fairly well kept secret, some of Petaluma’s more prominent foodies clearly already knew about this and happily posted to social media in celebration of its return. Daragh Childs started things off with, “The absolute BEST!”, followed by “Ohhh Yay!!!!” (Lori McPherson), “Best cookies ever!” (Anne Azinheira), “One of my favorite spots!” (Teri Clementino), “Their cookies are amazing!!” (Deanna McIsaac Jensen).

“So happy to hear it's back!”, said Lindsey Ladd. “I missed this. Those cookies are ah-mazing. May need to pace myself, though.” Cherry Palacios made immediate plans to visit, “See you shortly”, and in short order Susan Villa reported she has already been, “Twice in one day yesterday.” Noelle Moss summed it up best in reference to all the local charities that Preferred Sonoma Caterers supports. “PSC embodies ‘community’ for me in Petaluma.”

Coming soon…

Petaluma’s coffee aficionados may have noticed that the Petaluma Coffee & Tea building has been whitewashed over the past few weeks, with the only distinguishing feature (other than the sign) being a hand painted “Coming Soon… Stay Calm” message on the left side of the façade. Although the details are still under wraps, in the coming days, you will see a new mural applied across the front of their building at the hands of popular local artist Jonny Hirschmugl, whose work will likely look familiar once you see it. His works often feature ravens and range from wispy/drippy trees to colorful chicken portraits and are featured regularly around town and places like the Mail Depot and Barber Cellars.

Petaluma Oyster Fest 2022

After several years off, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club will again host its popular Petaluma Oyster Fest event at Bodega Bay Oyster Company on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. A few tickets are still available at Eventbrite.com and entitle guest to grilled and raw oysters, Peruvian paella and ceviche (thanks to Quinua Cocina Peruana), French bread, plenty of salads, homemade brownies and plenty of refreshments, including local wine and Hen House beer. This event was originally scheduled for Sept. 26, 2020, and tickets to that date will be honored. “All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to fund a variety of Rotary community service projects benefiting Sonoma County residents and select international projects.” Bodega Bay Oyster Company is located at 12830 Valley Ford Road – also called “Bodega Highway” by those of us who don’t know where each segment of the road between Petaluma and Bodega Bay changes names.

Petaluma Market Food Drive

After posting last month about the Food for Thought donation fundraiser at Petaluma Market, I received a very nice email from one of the local teachers who helps the kids with organizing these third-Saturday events at Petaluma Market. Although he said there was no need to mention his name or that of the other teacher involved, that is not my style. Everyone deserves recognition for their part in making Petaluma the incredible community that it is. Teacher Mike Watt offering some valuable insight into the kids behind the fundraiser.

“Thanks for all your culinary insight about Petaluma and beyond. I read your column(s) each week and get inspired to dine on something new around town. I saw you shared the news about the Food for Thought drive today at the market. I am a middle school teacher at Cherry Valley and along with another teacher (Jackie Johnson) work with a dozen students in pairs split over the 6-hour shift to collect cash and food for FFT. These students give up part of their Saturday for the simple reason to give back to their community. And because those students are out there, Petaluma Market has the highest donation rate of any of FFT's monthly drives. The reason I am sharing this with you is that if you write about it again I would like you to give props to those amazing students going above and beyond to help those most in need. NO NEED TO MENTION ME OR MS. JOHNSON BY NAME. Simply sharing the student effort would be great.”

This weekend marks April’s third Saturday, so this is your opportunity to say ‘hi’ to the kids volunteering at Petaluma Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and help fill their donation bin to the brim yet again.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.