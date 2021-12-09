Subscribe

Tip of my tongue: Get your Petaluma holiday preorders while they’re hot

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 9, 2021, 5:45AM

Christmas Preorders

It is never too early to start thinking about your Christmas eve and day meal preorders, especially at a time when the supply chain has become such an issue. Unfortunately, many caterers and restaurants have not yet announced whether they will be open for the holiday or offering take-home package, but a few have.

For starts, Preferred Sonoma Caterers is always a sure bet when it comes to excellent holiday menus, whether you are looking for just a main, a few sides, or the whole kit and caboodle. Visit sonomacaterers.com for its full (extensive) menu and ordering deadlines.

Stellina Pronto has also posted its take-home menu, and it is a real thing of beauty, with a savory set and a sweet set, both of which have proven to do excellently. Two of its mains are traditional Bolognese lasagna, with homemade spinach pasta, bechamel, Parmigiano Reggiano (the real Parmigiano), and a slow-braised one Stemple Creek Ranch brisket with caramelized onions, rosemary and braising juices. stellinapronto.com.

Finally, for this week anyway, Caggiano Company is taking preorders for its gourmet hams. But I wouldn’t stop there and would get at least a few packages of sausages while you are at it. In case this name doesn’t look familiar, Caggiano’s has been producing great sausages and other meats west of Petaluma for years now and is well known by chefs throughout the Bay Area. In fact, my cousin has a sausage sandwich shop in Vacaville and regularly runs specials with Caggiano’s sausages because they are always crowd favorites. caggianocompany.com

Sweets for the Holidays

Although Crumbs to Sprinkles’ ordering deadline has come and gone for this holiday season, we wanted to take this opportunity to wish owner Veronica Carabez a happy holiday and congrats on her quickly approaching new baby. We wish you the best and cannot wait to order from you again in the New Year.

True Delicious is offering its handmade/hand-painted Italian cookie jars again this year, which along with its incredible cookie collection, including my new favorite, the lemon cookies, make for great holiday gifts. (Chef Tony is also offering a handmade/hand-painted Italian coffee set this year.) We bought one for every family member last holiday and have used the empty jars as an excuse to buy them True Delicious cookies and biscotti throughout the year, whether we visit for a gift-giving occasion or not. It not only makes them happy, but we insist on filling the jars ourselves so that we can sample all the cookies to make sure they are just right. truedelicious.com

Spoonful of Sugar is offering preorders through Dec. 21, with pick-up available Monday through Friday, the week of Christmas. For a complete list of options, visit its social media pages for a menu and then place your orders at spoonfulofsugarpetaluma@gmail.com.

Bert’s Desserts will hold a holiday Warehouse sale this upcoming Saturday, Dec. 11 and the following Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 501 Lakeville St. Sharing in the holiday dessert food faire will be Petaluma Creamery and Cakes by Sam, the owner of Baskin Robbins, who has been wowing Petalumans with her incredible cakes.

Lighted Boat Parade

For those who missed last week’s announcements, this Saturday, Dec. 11, is the Lighted Boat Parade. Grand Central Petaluma is offering up VIP seating along the river, as well as a holiday gift fair, plus treats of its own, such as coffee, empanadas and chocolate and will even have an ice skating show, presented by Redwood Theater Company. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., or whenever the party ends.

If you have to shop Amazon…

…you can support California 4-H Foundation simply by logging into http://smile.amazon.com to make your purchases. Log into your Amazon account the way you usually do, then search for and select ‘California 4-H Foundation.’ Bookmark the page, and then every time you shop, 0.5% of your eligible purchases will support 4-H in California. I spent in 4-H as a kid and see the benefit they offer to our community, locally, regionally and globally, through the support and encouragement of our agriculturally-oriented youth. But if you think 4-H is just about raising animals and doing projects, you are missing out on all the great leadership skills 4-H instills in our next generation of leaders. If you have questions or need help getting set up, you can contact Tammie Erhard, tlerhard@ucanr.edu or (530) 750-1301.”

“Found baby”

This was the title of Karen Lise Shapley Davies’ post to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook and certainly caught this admin’s attention. Attached was a photo of a baby doll, which had been forgotten at one of our local establishments. At first, I, along with others, thought this was a misplaced post and was meant for a different group. But when members noticed that the doll had been left at Stellina Pronto, the post absolutely made sense in the Facebook group. So, if anyone’s child is missing their baby doll, check with Stellina Pronto.

Sips & Snacks

Street Social has enhanced their new bottle shop (Fridays and Saturdays, from 1-4 p.m.) with some tasty snacks. “It’s the perfect place to have a small bite to tide you over when you shop downtown,” posted Arden Kwan to social media, along with a photo of the menu and an order of chicken liver mousse on toast with blackberry jam, everything spice and pickled shallots ($9), with a glass of rose. That menu also included Sonoma Mountain bread with smoked miso butter ($8), warm Castelvetrano olives with truffle, garlic confit and thyme ($8) and a surprise flight of the day and a snack for $21. Street Social already has a bit of a European feel to it, what with it being a small bistro in a downtown back alley, and this new feature adds to that ambiance. Townsfolk in many an old European city dine-in quite the same way, grabbing a small bite and glass of wine or beer at one bistro before wandering to the next and then repeating this around the city’s cafes and bars. It would be great to see Petaluma do something similar, and Street Social certainly is helping kick that off in grand yet non-pretentious style.

Stockhome’s Julbord

This past Sunday, we were lucky enough to land at an outdoor table for Stockhome’s Julbord celebration, which was particularly lucky because Saturday had been overcast and cold, as was the following day. However, on Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., we were bathed in warm sunlight, reminding us of just how special it is to live and dine in the Bay Area. Here it was Dec. 5, and we had to shed layers and dawn sunglasses. However, even had the weather turned on us, Chef Roberth knocked his Julbord out of the park again and had us committing to sign up again for subsequent years, if not trying to squeeze in another visit during their only other openings for this year’s events. In the Swedish version of the Scandinavian Christmas holiday smorgasbord, this year’s feast is served family-style at each table instead of a self-serve buffet. But unlike a buffet, whatever we couldn’t eat, we were allowed to take home, which fed both of the couples at our table for another two days. Although Stockhome is hosting two more Sundays of lunch and dinner Julbord, the only tickets available are a few for Dec. 19’s noon seating, so grab them while you can. We preferred dining at noon because it made for a relaxed and very European three-hour lunch while giving us a couple more hours of daylight to get a few things done once we got home, like take a walk so that we did not fall too deep into our food comas. They also still have some tickets available for their Dec. 20 “to-go” Julbord dinner for two, which we partook of last year, with pleasure. I am a big fan of buffets, saying that I am willing to trade quality for quantity and diversity for the right one. However, Stockhome’s Julbord is the best of all worlds, offering a vast number of diverse dishes that will leave you stuffed with delicious, high-quality fare.

