Subscribe

Tip of my tongue: How a Petaluma food writer celebrates his birthday week

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 22, 2021, 2:59PM
Updated 3 hours ago

As a food writer, it is not unusual for my weeks to be filled with great food, from both new restaurants and old favorites. However, during my birthday week, things get even more culinarily impacted as we tend to celebrate with friends and family over great food.

Lunchette

My birthday week started a bit early with a workplace lunch. We try to support both our staff and our local eateries by ordering in lunch at least once a month. November is a bit difficult due to the holiday but were able to squeeze in Lunchette (www.lunchettepetaluma.com) the Friday before my birthday. Most opted for salads, but it had been a while since having their pizza, so two of us went that route. Pizza is by the slice and was available in four options – veggie, pepperoni, margherita and mushroom pancetta. We order one of each and loved them all. Others ordered the kale and kelp noodle salad, the Caesar with chicken and my favorite, the farro salad, with added Stemple Creek Ranch steak. This was our first try of the farro salad since Lunchette added Stemple Creek to the menu and it was no surprise that it was excellent. Lunchette has recently expanded its hours to now include Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for all those customers who love their food but could not make it downtown during the week.

Tortilla Real

On Saturday night we helped a friend bartend at the Petaluma Yacht Club and decided that was as good a time as any to introduce some folks to Petaluma’s newest Mexican restaurant, Tortilla Real (www.tortillareal.com). Although we love everything on the menu, this time around we went with the fish tacos, shrimp tacos, the huichola de tinga (Oaxaca cheese crusted taco), queso fundido (chorizo and melted cheese dipping dish) and a couple of quesadillas. Everything was excellent, as usual, but we were particularly impressed with the shrimp tacos, which we had not tried before. And owner Louis wanted us to try his special, a chile relleno with flavors borrowed from his home region of Oaxaca. This was particularly flavorful and a nice treat, especially for our guests’ first try of his restaurant’s food.

Rancho Gordo Beans

Also on Saturday, we received our second order from the Rancho Gordo Bean club (www.ranchogordo.com), out of Napa, which took us close to two years to get in on. We never thought about the bean part of any given recipe until we ordered a dish containing these beans at Estero Café a few years ago. We saw Rancho Gordo listed on the menu but did not know who they were and frankly, even after devouring the dish, did not think much about the beans’ contribution. It was only later when we kept seeing their name on more restaurant menus that when we started to take notice. After several excellent Rancho Gordo cassoulets at Pearl, we knew we were on to something. Since cooking their beans ourselves, they have introduced us to a whole new appreciation for how good beans can really be. The waiting list is now longer than ever, however, you can order directly from their website or retail at shops like i Leoni, the Seed Bank and Penngrove Market.

Charley’s Wine Country Deli

Sunday started with an early hike with family at Tolay Lake Regional Park, just up and over the hill from Keller Estate, followed by lunch at one of our favorite outdoor dining spots – Charley’s Wine Country Deli (www.chaleyswinecountrydeli.com). We love their sandwiches and sides, but also thoroughly enjoy the relaxed setting and that they have both an on-sale and off-sale liquor license, so we can either buy pints of beer from their speakeasy-ish bar, or choose something from the cooler. I love Dutch crunch bread, but dislike how it treats the roof of my mouth, but discovered while tasting someone else’s sandwich that opting for it as part of a panini sandwich works well. I went with the daily special, an Italian sausage sandwich, which had enough sausage to feed an army. It was excellent, and my choice of a cool Trumer Pils matched perfectly.

Diestel Turkeys – Una Vida

Tuesday morning, Leland Fishman and I started out bright and early in a big shiny truck from Fishman Supply, for a trip up to Sonora to pick up a couple of pallets of turkey from Diestel Turkey (www.diestelturkey.com) for Petaluma non-profit Una Vida (www.una-vida.org). This was our second year doing this and although a long drive, it was great to visit with Leland, who knew of a great Chinese restaurant in Stockton that we were not able to stop at last year due to COVID and time constraints. This year was different, and boy was I surprised at just how good it was. Dave Wong’s Restaurant and Deli, at the March Lane exit of Interstate 5, was really something special. From fried chicken to spare ribs to the best Mongolian beef and Sichuan chicken chow mein I have ever had, this was quite a treat. And mixed together on my plate, the Mongolian beef and Sichuan chow mein had the perfect amount of spice and might be the best Chinese dish I have ever had. I have never been one to look for a reason to stop over in Stockton, but Dave Wong’s has changed that. And a huge thanks to Diestel Turkey for the second year of their generous donation to help feed Petaluma’s food challenged. They may not be ultra-local, but they are here in California and try to make a difference. Something to think about the next time you are ordering turkey at a deli counter or for cooking at home.

My actual birthday

Trying to watch my diet in preparation for another food and drink trip abroad, I was not really thinking about getting anything special for my birthday, so had no plans. Then my wife asked, “…not even Keny’s Donuts?” Keny’s, 202 Douglas St., near Petaluma High School, has been a birthday tradition for years, so, sure enough, we stopped in to say ‘hi’ to Sophie, who gave me a free birthday apple fritter. If you are not too late, like we were, try the buttermilk bar. It is my favorite, although the old-fashioneds and glazeds are excellent too. Upon our arrival at work, we were presented with another nice surprise as one of our staff had brought in treats from Red Bird Bakery (www.redbirdbakery.com), available at the Tuesday Petaluma farmers market. Everything was delicious.

Lunch & Dinner

The end of the year is always busy in our business, birthdays be damned, so we had meetings scheduled just about all day long but were able to slip out for a quick and satisfying lunch at Pearl (www.pearlpetaluma.com). Although they have a great outdoor patio, it was a bit brisk, so we opted for the nearly empty inside and grabbed a table. We started as we always do, with a glass of Bengoetxe brand txakolina, a green Basque wine. Knowing that we had last-minute dinner plans, we went a bit lighter than normal and did not order everything on the menu. We showed restraint (says the guy who ordered wine with lunch on a workday) and only ordered the broccoli and red lentil soup (with paprika, turmeric and lime oil) and the cassoulet (with Rancho Gordo shell beans, sauerkraut, Toulouse sausage, duck confit and a poached egg on top.) Both were perfect but after the morning donut and pastry fest, even with just two dishes, we ended up taking home some of the cassoulet, which I gladly enjoyed for lunch the next day.

For dinner, we met up with a couple of family members and friends at Quinua Cocina Peruana (www.quinuacocinaperuana.com), which has become our regular special occasion spot. As always, we started with all three options of empanadas (veggie, chicken and steak), which are our favorite empanadas of all time, as well as a couple of bottles of one our favorite beers – Peru’s Cusquena. Next up was ceviche salmon, which we discovered recently and have been ordering ever since. We love all of Quinua’s ceviche, but also being salmon lovers, this one is really special to us. For mains, we ordered two escabeches – one salmon and one white fish, the pescado sudado, which is described as “succulent whole fresh fish fillet slowly cooked in a secret seafood broth with colorful tomatoes and red onions” and the Arroz Chaufa for myself because it is my favorite fried rice in town, especially when chock-full of seafood. Owner Juan Gutierrez then surprised us with a nice big bowl of lucuma ice cream, which is one of our favorite ice creams in town. It is made from the lucuma fruit, which looks like an avocado but taste like caramel.

As an added treat, my sister gave me my staple holiday sweet – chocolate oranges. If you are looking for something fun and delicious, these make for great stocking stuffers and party gifts. Whack and unwrap!

Weekend Wrap-up

Rounding out our week of birthday dining was a great dinner and then ice cream cake with friends. We started the evening with our to-go order of Boro Baba Persian food (www.eatborobaba.com) from their pop-up at Lunchette. This is the third time we have had Boro Baba’s food and are never disappointed. The flavors are fun and exciting, although we often find that the best combination is to simply mix everything together. After our first experience with their food, we learned to just order one of everything as it is good as leftovers too. From the Shirazi salad (cucumber, tomato and pickled red onions) to the Stemple Creek Ranch beef shank (with veggies and Basmati rice) to the Ghorme Sabzi (vegan herb stew, with, you guessed it – Rancho Gordo beans), everything was wonderful.

The final birthday act of the week came thanks to my family order an custom ice cream cake from Samantha Mahan at Baskin Robbins. I loved the surprise ice cream cake for last year’s birthday that I asked for the same exact one again this year. Who would not want to dessert on a pig in lederhosen ice cream cake every birthday? Samantha swapped out last year’s Hacker-Pschorr beer stein for Hofbräu, together being two of the six Munich beers authorized to be served at Oktoberfest. Our current plan is to rotate through all six and then start over again. Samantha was even nice enough to accept our invitation to the Petaluma Yacht Club, where we shared our ice cream cake bounty with friends and family. She tried to give us the cake but upon our refusal, instead asked that we make a donation to Una-Vida instead. We ended up doing both, paying for the cake and making a donation in her name.

Growing up in this community has taught us many things but nothing as important as the fact that we are very lucky to have all that we do, and that we are surrounded by great family, friends and caring business owners. It makes it very easy to think about giving on one’s birthday. The life we have here in Petaluma is already a gift, every day of the year, so giving back to the community just feels right, especially when heading into the holidays. As my friend Tina Powell’s birthday card stated so appropriately, “yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift, which is why we call it the present.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette