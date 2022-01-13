Tip of My Tongue: Man vs. Food comes to Petaluma; restaurants grapple with coronavirus surge

Man vs. Petaluma Burrito

Although the restaurants themselves were asked not to reveal who was filming at their location, news of a film crew sighting in Petaluma usually spreads like wildfire. Rumors started spreading Saturday morning about the activity going on around the Bagel Mill and sure enough, some regular viewers confirmed that they had seen Casey Webb, the host of TV’s Man vs. Food. The program customarily profiles restaurants with food eating challenges, but also fills in with other local notables, which is where the Bagel Mill comes in. Although they do not currently have any kind of food challenge menu item, it does appear they will be featured on an upcoming episode of the show.

On the following Tuesday, the same crew was scheduled for Don Pancho’s, where they will be facing a food eating challenge menu item – the Muy Macho Burrito. Located in the Kmart shopping center, between Fru-ta Ice Cream and CVS, Don Pancho’s menu lists their Macho Burrito ($12.99) as, “one of our best-sellers rice, refried beans, choice of meat and cheese, all wrapped in a giant flour tortilla, topped with a special sauce, guacamole, sour cream, onion, tomato and cilantro.” As one can guess, the Muy Macho Burrito ($22.99) is more of the same (“muy” means “very” in Spanish) – “for the really muy macho!!! same as above plus double wrapped tortilla and extra serving or your choice of meat...” There is a free T-shirt in it for anyone who can finish Muy Macho Burrito, but “sorry, not available for sharing or to go.”

For those playing it safe and dining at home, you can order Don Pancho’s and Bagel Mill through Petaluma Food Taxi, or through their websites for pick-up. However, if you are not going to use PFT’s site to place your order, make sure you are using the business’s actual website. There are a lot of food order hijacking sites out there, so be leery of doing a Google search and simply picking the first search result.

Winter Breaks

Una Vida Winter Break

Lynne Gordon Moquete, founder of Una Vida, announced last week that the food providing organization will be taking the month of January off. “We are taking January off to honor our volunteer helpers! The amazing volunteers/helpers from Una Vida have worked so hard to make sure this holiday season is as bright as it can be for those in our community! Thank you to those of you who come and use our services and to those of you who come and help! To be honest, our favorite thing is when people start out as recipients and then decide to also be a helper. There are so so many of you!” Lynne also provided a long list of other local locations where those in need of extra food can turn to help for the next month. You can find that list – in English and Spanish - on Lynne’s Facebook page. You can still give by visiting www.una-vida.org to make a donation to help their future efforts.

Pearl’s Winter Break

As if they also saw the current COVID-19 situation coming, Pearl decided to take advantage of the post-holiday slow period to engage in some well-deserved relaxation and rejuvenation. The restaurant’s break started Tuesday, Jan. 11, with plans to return Thursday, Jan.. 27. We anxiously await their return so we can go back to enjoying their great cassoulets, stews, sandwiches and mains, including some of the best fish dishes in town.

This isn’t really food news, per say, but I do know that us food lovers’ tendency is to panic when we see one of our favorite restaurants is dark, even if only temporarily. However, keep in mind that in most parts of the world, business owners take holiday breaks, some in the winter, some in the summer, and some during both seasons. The U.S. is fairly unique in that we tend to keep our business doors open year-round, for better or for worse. I think holiday breaks are a great idea, even if I don’t always get to participate myself. People work extremely hard, especially in the restaurant industry, and so a mental, emotional and physical break is a good thing.

TCP’s Winter Break

Table Culture Provisions just announced it too will take some time off, but it looks like only for the next week or so. The restaurant posted to social media Monday morning that, “We have decided to pause dine-in service this week to give our team the opportunity to rest up and stay healthy. We will be offering a limited take-out menu this week, Wednesday-Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thank you for your patience and support.” On that note, Joshua R. Simmons posted to social media just a day or two ago specifically commending TCP for its take-out. “Shout out to tcprovisions who served up a gloriously tasty brunch today! Extra appreciative that their brunch is packaged in such a way that it travels really well.”