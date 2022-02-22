Subscribe

Tip of My Tongue: Mole and more on tap this week in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 22, 2022, 12:15PM

Steakhouse rumored for Maguire’s former location

Rumors were confirmed this week that a restaurateur has been sniffing around the shuttered Maguire’s space after Greg Randall posted a photo of a sign for a new restaurant to social media. The sign announces that “The Kentucky,” an “American kitchen,” is coming soon to this location. Rumors still abound as to who the new owners are, but my sources say it is a group out of San Francisco and it’s going to be a steakhouse.

The building was up for sale, which was why Maguire’s had to vacate (along with not being able to pay rent due to the pandemic shutdown). Last I heard, Maguire’s liquor license had been sold the new owners of Dempsey’s. If the Kentucky is destined to be a steakhouse, let’s hope they can find a liquor license, as cocktails have become somewhat synonymous with steak house menus. Coming by a full liquor license is not only hard to do but is also costly.

LALA’s tamales

Many of us had to check twice when we saw LALA’s Jam Bar announce that it would be selling tamales, as this is not what we would normally expect from this ‘urban farmstand.’ However, one of owner Leslie Goodrich’s assistants, Alma, is from Oaxaca, and is offering up her family’s recipe to Petaluma tamale lovers. Alma makes the mole sold in the store. This Saturday, Feb. 26, tamales will be available in three flavors – chicken with mole sauce, chicken with green sauce and vegetarian with red sauce. Mole is a traditional Mexican marinade and sauce, with both Puebla and Oaxaca claiming to be its origin. One thing that sets Alma’s mole apart from others is that her family adds a slight amount of diced apples and banana, which helps to smooth out the chiles and chocolate so they do not override the other flavors. These tasty tamales are available for pickup starting at 10 a.m. at LALA’s at 720 E. Washington St., next to Lumberjacks. Tamales are three for $10, because who buys just one, and should be pre-ordered by calling the shop at 707-773-1083.

In other exciting news, LALA’s now has its own brand of peanut butter made specially for the store by Handsome Carver’s Nut Butters. We had a chance to try some of Handsome Carver’s wares at the Point Reyes Station farmers market last fall and absolutely loved it, especially because there are no unnecessary sugars or oils added.

Mole

Speaking of Mole. The delicacy was on Meredith Sweet’s mind when she posted to the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page recently.

“It’s my hubby’s birthday and he’s in the mood for mole! Anyone know of a good place that’s open tonight with it on the menu?”

Several suggestions immediately popped up.

Tortilla Real has a great Chicken with mole,” said Melissa McGarry.

“In my opinion, Mi Pueblo's mole is their best dish,” Beth Shepard said.

And Angela Del Grande offered: “I have really enjoyed Plaza Tequila’s mole.”

Meredith and her husband ended up at Plaza Tequila, proclaiming “…it’s delicious! Great horchata, too!”

The Yard

Branded as “…a community of small businesses focused on growing our brands and pursuing success,” The Yard was first launched by local mother/son realtors Kathleen Rose Stafford and Jesse Stafford last summer to help small local vendors reach a larger audience. We missed last year’s Lucchesi Park events but were thoroughly impressed when we drove by The Yard’s new location at Walnut Park a few weeks ago. They are holding another event this Sunday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have Walnut Park again packed full with nearly 80 vendors, offering everything from clothing to jewelry to home goods, plus several food vendors, such as Myriad Coffee, Sweeter than Honey Bakery, Lucky Pop Kettle Corn, Renee’s Baking, JES Plant Based, Scone Rollin’, Tacos Don Pepe, Crunchies & Munchies, Kona Ice, Indian Village Eats, Tacos San Juan, Brigachero and Rusty Hinges Ranch.

Where’s the corned beef?

The Penngrove Social Firemen have announced this year’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed for Saturday, March 12, from 3-6 p.m. Barring any changes due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be both dine-in and to-go, at the Penngrove Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave. Dinner will be cooked by the volunteer kitchen crew and will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12, with a no-host bar and desserts for $1 each, so bring some extra cash. Tickets will be available at the door but it is best to purchase ahead of time by visiting penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

“All proceeds help maintain Penngrove social Firemen’s Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, for the benefit of the community. The PSF is a nonprofit 501(c)(3).”

Table Culture updates

Table Culture Provisions (tcprovision.com) has added outdoor seating, with heat lamps and all, so both brunch and dinner guests can enjoy the great new space. And if you see the venison burger on the menu, which seems to come and go, I highly recommend ordering it. The regular burger is great, but the venison burger is excellent and sits solidly in my Top 5 favorite burgers here in Petaluma, a town known for having something like 50-plus burger choices.

Beer tasting room opens

Adobe Creek Brewery (adobecreekbrewing.com) sneaked its Petaluma tap room soft opening under the radar this past weekend at its new Theatre Square location. Now open across from La Dolce Vita Wednesday through Sunday, this location is family-friendly, dogs are welcome and you can bring your own food. I highly recommend ordering something off of La Dolce Vita’s great menu, or from Sol Food, once the lines subside a bit. We have been drinking Adobe Creek’s beers for a few years now at TAPS and enjoy the wide range of styles, from juicy IPAs to sours, dark porters and light European lagers. Founding partners and brewers Jonathan MacDonald and Tim Hemmelgarn seem to have a solid hold on what makes great beer. We look forward to seeing what the new tap room has to offer.

New bakery (delivery)

The former owner of Bump City Bakery, a Petaluma-based gluten-free bakery, has opened up a cottage kitchen bakery. Emily’s Bakehouse is a Rohnert Park based online bakery with weekly ordering Sunday through Thursday, for pickups at Blue Door Yoga in Penngrove every Saturday. “One important note is I no longer have a dedicated GF space,” Emily Lin tells me. “I'm making a variety of vegan, GF, and traditional products (breakfast pastries, cookies, cupcakes, pies when fruit is in season). I'm also doing occasional pop ups and I post recipes on the blog on the website.”

For more information, visit emilysbakehouse.com.

Wicked treats await

In Bump City Bakery’s old brick-and-mortar location in American Alley, Wicked Slush (wickedslushpetaluma.com) has started offering some warm treats for these cool winter days, ranging from hot dogs to grilled cheese sandwiches, to go along with their wicked frozen treats. Guests can order online through Petaluma Food Taxi, DoorDash or directly through Wicked Slush’s website for alley “drive-thru” pick-up.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

