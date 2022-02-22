Tip of My Tongue: Mole and more on tap this week in Petaluma

Steakhouse rumored for Maguire’s former location

Rumors were confirmed this week that a restaurateur has been sniffing around the shuttered Maguire’s space after Greg Randall posted a photo of a sign for a new restaurant to social media. The sign announces that “The Kentucky,” an “American kitchen,” is coming soon to this location. Rumors still abound as to who the new owners are, but my sources say it is a group out of San Francisco and it’s going to be a steakhouse.

The building was up for sale, which was why Maguire’s had to vacate (along with not being able to pay rent due to the pandemic shutdown). Last I heard, Maguire’s liquor license had been sold the new owners of Dempsey’s. If the Kentucky is destined to be a steakhouse, let’s hope they can find a liquor license, as cocktails have become somewhat synonymous with steak house menus. Coming by a full liquor license is not only hard to do but is also costly.

LALA’s tamales

Many of us had to check twice when we saw LALA’s Jam Bar announce that it would be selling tamales, as this is not what we would normally expect from this ‘urban farmstand.’ However, one of owner Leslie Goodrich’s assistants, Alma, is from Oaxaca, and is offering up her family’s recipe to Petaluma tamale lovers. Alma makes the mole sold in the store. This Saturday, Feb. 26, tamales will be available in three flavors – chicken with mole sauce, chicken with green sauce and vegetarian with red sauce. Mole is a traditional Mexican marinade and sauce, with both Puebla and Oaxaca claiming to be its origin. One thing that sets Alma’s mole apart from others is that her family adds a slight amount of diced apples and banana, which helps to smooth out the chiles and chocolate so they do not override the other flavors. These tasty tamales are available for pickup starting at 10 a.m. at LALA’s at 720 E. Washington St., next to Lumberjacks. Tamales are three for $10, because who buys just one, and should be pre-ordered by calling the shop at 707-773-1083.

In other exciting news, LALA’s now has its own brand of peanut butter made specially for the store by Handsome Carver’s Nut Butters. We had a chance to try some of Handsome Carver’s wares at the Point Reyes Station farmers market last fall and absolutely loved it, especially because there are no unnecessary sugars or oils added.

Mole

Speaking of Mole. The delicacy was on Meredith Sweet’s mind when she posted to the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page recently.

“It’s my hubby’s birthday and he’s in the mood for mole! Anyone know of a good place that’s open tonight with it on the menu?”

Several suggestions immediately popped up.

“Tortilla Real has a great Chicken with mole,” said Melissa McGarry.

“In my opinion, Mi Pueblo's mole is their best dish,” Beth Shepard said.

And Angela Del Grande offered: “I have really enjoyed Plaza Tequila’s mole.”

Meredith and her husband ended up at Plaza Tequila, proclaiming “…it’s delicious! Great horchata, too!”

The Yard

Branded as “…a community of small businesses focused on growing our brands and pursuing success,” The Yard was first launched by local mother/son realtors Kathleen Rose Stafford and Jesse Stafford last summer to help small local vendors reach a larger audience. We missed last year’s Lucchesi Park events but were thoroughly impressed when we drove by The Yard’s new location at Walnut Park a few weeks ago. They are holding another event this Sunday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have Walnut Park again packed full with nearly 80 vendors, offering everything from clothing to jewelry to home goods, plus several food vendors, such as Myriad Coffee, Sweeter than Honey Bakery, Lucky Pop Kettle Corn, Renee’s Baking, JES Plant Based, Scone Rollin’, Tacos Don Pepe, Crunchies & Munchies, Kona Ice, Indian Village Eats, Tacos San Juan, Brigachero and Rusty Hinges Ranch.

Where’s the corned beef?

The Penngrove Social Firemen have announced this year’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed for Saturday, March 12, from 3-6 p.m. Barring any changes due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be both dine-in and to-go, at the Penngrove Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave. Dinner will be cooked by the volunteer kitchen crew and will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12, with a no-host bar and desserts for $1 each, so bring some extra cash. Tickets will be available at the door but it is best to purchase ahead of time by visiting penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

“All proceeds help maintain Penngrove social Firemen’s Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, for the benefit of the community. The PSF is a nonprofit 501(c)(3).”