Tip of My Tongue: New cookie, bagel shops coming soon

Shortly after April Pantry’s announced permanent closing, good news comes out of their vacated Clegg Street space. Ethel’s Bagels has been steadily building a following over the past two years, with regular farmers market appearances and home delivery and sometime this spring will add a storefront to their repertoire.

“It’s been a long time coming since our first, early pandemic days of operation in April 2020,” they said. “Since then, we have honestly been floored by the community support from you all. Humbled by your weekly orders and kind messages, and so grateful to all of you for showing up at farmers markets, pop-ups and doorsteps to let us feed you and your families!”

…Less bread

In sad news, Relax and Eat Bread announced to social media that this would be their last week of regular bread service for the foreseeable future. “We would like our customers to know we are beyond grateful for their support as it has allowed us to have our business for the last 4 years,” they relayed to me. “We are working on coming back with special orders only and possibly pop-ups in the local area. In the meantime, our hearts are filled with gratitude to each of you. Please don’t stop Relax(ing) and Eat(ing) Bread!” We wish Ian and Tara the best and will certainly miss their wonderful breads, amazing cookies, and excellent and easy to use pizza dough.

This is the way the cookie crumbles

Eagle eye Petaluma Foodies Suzy Berberian, Joy Taylor Orlando, and Krista Basque all captured shots this past week and shared to social media about the “coming soon” signage for a new cookie shop going into to the Plaza South shopping center, known to locals as Raley’s, Big 5 or the “Trader Joe’s shopping center.” Crumbl Cookies (www.crumblcookies.com) is going in between Eggspresso and Bank of America, and it appears to be the Voodoo Donut (of Portland) version of a cookie shop, with a plethora of interesting and decedent flavors, along with their most famous “Milk Chocolate Chip.” Other notable flavors rotate through each week with a handful being available at any given time, including the likes of Hazelnut Mudslide, Lucky Charms, Banana Bread, Fruity Pebbles, Mint Brownie, Honeycomb and a ton of others.

Personally, I don’t usually seek out cookies, instead discovering them at deli counters throughout my wanderings, but what really piqued my curiosity is that Crumbl Cookies offers ice cream. With nearly a dozen makers and scoop shops in Petaluma, we seem to be doing our dairy roots proud. Crumbl Cookies ice cream is a mix of premium cream with fresh mix ins that change quarterly. The current flavors listed on the website include Cookie Dough Crunch, Brownie Fudge, Peanut Butter Brittle, Raspberry Cheesecake, Vanilla Bean and Snickerdoodle.

New Ice Cream Flavor

While on my favorite topic, ice cream, Alec’s Ice Cream has introduced a new flavor, Matcha Chocolate Chip, to their already great line-up of five locally made flavors of smooth and creamy ice cream, which they launched last year – Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte and Honey Blueberry Lavender. Although we haven’t tried it yet, the new flavor caught my eye in the ice cream cooler at Charley’s Wine Country Deli while picking up ‘dinner’ one night last week. That particular night it was a pint of Honey Blueberry Lavender ice cream for dinner. …the honey helps with my spring allergies. But don’t worry, I had a swig of Grade A organic amber maple syrup. I had to satisfy my sweet tooth.

Changing Uses

While driving by Ambrosia’s location, at the corner of Payran Street and Petaluma Blvd. N, we noticed one of those “Notice of Public Hearing” signs that spells change for a particular property. In this case, the long abandoned Sonic Drive-In, most recently hosting Terra Vino Italian tapas and pizza, is applying to change use. The new plan is for a “2 and 3-story, 10,520 square foot mixed-use building with ground floor commercial and 7 dwellings, and detached 2-story, 740 square foot workshop/storage building…” (The hearing date is Tuesday, April 12 in front of the Planning Commission.)

The second former food location that is catching people’s attention is the old Millie’s Chili Bar, at the southwest corner of Petaluma Blvd and H Street, across from Charley’s Wine Country Deli, and most recently the home of the Simply Strudels. They have been fixing the place up for a few weeks now and that has people excited. However, this is not destined to be a new restaurant or sweets shop. From what we hear, a woodworker is moving into the live/work space. (For those who have been wondering, Jarret Dennis, owner of Simply Strudels, moved on to new adventures in Hawaii as of last year).

St. Paddy’s Day additions

Today is St. Paddy’s Day and along with last week’s list of restaurant specials, we have a few more to add the list, including Café Bellini (www.thecafebellini.com), which will offer “Slow braised corned beef brisket, sautéed Napa cabbage, roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, baby carrots, and pan jus”, along with cocktail specials, including a Shamrock Bellini.

Penngrove Market will have a St. Paddy’s Day dinner for four available for pick-up on Friday, March 18, including house made corned beef and cabbage along with boiled potatoes and carrots, house made mustard sauce and freshly baked soda bread. They do sell out of their weekly dinners regularly, so call them immediately if you want to get in on this special. 707-753-4974.

Petaluma Market Food Drive

Petaluma Market and Food for Thought join forces this Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collection food donations for “Sonoma County residents living with a range of serious illnesses, and who are at risk of malnutrition.” “When ordering or shopping for their own weekly groceries, FFT would greatly appreciate it if shoppers could include any or all of the following items: olive oil, peanut butter, crackers, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna, pasta & beans. The food items can be dropped off to the Food for Thought team on the day of the event in front of Petaluma Market (please, no items with expired dates). Food For Thought thanks Petaluma Market for hosting the event!” Visit www.fftfoodbank.org for more information.

Indian food and live music

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine (www.ambrosiaindiancuisine.com) plans to have some live this Saturday evening, March 19, with live Sitar and Tabla duets. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., Peter Van Gelder and Dana Pandey will play while diners enjoy great Indian cuisine, including both vegetarian and vegan choices. This is the first of three such events and reservations are recommend and can be made by calling 707-238-5105.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.