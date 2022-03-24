Subscribe

Tip of My Tongue: Palace of Fruit reaches rebuilding milestone

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
March 24, 2022, 6:00AM

Great news out of Penngrove – the long-awaited rebuilding process is rolling along with the Palace of Fruit getting building plan approval. Owners Kenny and Gina have said since day one that they would rebuild after a car crashed into and partially destroyed the beloved roadside fruit stand in the fall 2020. Bids for demolition will be coming in the coming weeks, hopefully to be followed shortly thereafter with the Palace’s rebuilding.

Grand Central Café Saves the Day

In a first, last Thursday’s article about Heartfelt Help Foundation’s fundraiser actually helped to avoid a major snafu come last Sunday’s event. Another event organizer read the article and after learning they too were booked for the same outdoor venue - The Block - at the same time, reached out to Heartfelt Help to let them know. The venue was quite apologetic and even offered a large donation to Heartfelt Help to assist them in coordination at a new location. With music and food already arranged, Denise and Jim Redeker, founders of Heartfelt Help, immediately started reaching out to various other locations in the hopes of securing a new spot for an event already advertised for just three days away.

Immediately upon learning of the fundraiser’s plight, Natalie and Juan Carlos of Grand Central Café responded with a compassionate “of course,” and that got the ball rolling. Grand Central even helped with set-up and tear-down, offered up their available tents, tables and chairs, along with storage for the additional tables and chairs being rented. The food, the music and the silent auction and raffle items were all amazing, but the icing on the cake was the setting, which is one of the best venues in downtown Petaluma, sitting on the northeast shore of the Turning Basin.

For the Love of Yiy-Yia

For all those clamoring for Greek food, For the Love of Food, caterers and private chef, will host “For the Love of Yiy-Yia”, a Greek food pop-up/pick-up on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1340 Industrial Ave., Suite E. “I will be preparing the recipes closest to my heart from my childhood learning to cook with my Greek grandmother "Yiy-Yia",” says owner/private Chef Maria Parish. Orders must be placed by April 1, 2022, through the website www.mariaparish.com. The main dishes include roasted lemon and garlic chicken, braised lemon and garlic lamb shank and a plant-based version of Soutzoukakia, a baked meatball dish. All come with Ellinikos Lemoni Patatas (oregano, potatoes and onions), stewed green beans and spanakopita pie (layered spinach and phyllo dough.) Sides include Greek salad, spanakopita pie, soup of braised greens, chickpeas and lentils, and for dessert, Greek honey walnut cake and baklava.

Tri-Tip drive-thru

Tickets just went on sale for the drive-thru Tri-Tip dinner being offered by the Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley. Dinners will be available for pickup Saturday, May 7, between 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. John’s Episcopal Church (north corner of 6th and C Streets.) Dinner is $75 and includes barbecue Tri-Tip, Santa Maria pinquito beans, potato salad, rolls and butter and freshly baked double chocolate brownies. (I am told that they hope to use Ranch Gordo Beans). Tickets will be limited to just 100 and must be purchased in advance from a Petaluma Valley rotarian, if you know one, and if you don’t can be found at Petaluma Coffee and Tea, Hotel Petaluma or Walt’s Automotive.

Poker

Beyond the Glory will host a poker tournament fundraiser for the traveling team from the Athletic Edge Baseball Club on Friday, April 8, with a buffet dinner starting at 6 p.m. and cards hitting the baize at 7 p.m. The buy-in is $100 by cash or check, with a $50 re-buy and all sorts of great prizes for the top 7 players. All proceeds benefit AE travel ball. RSVP for this one at athleticedgepetaluma@gmail.com as space will be limited.

Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards final round of voting is now open and will close in a month or so. This is your chance to have your voice heard by voting for your favorite businesses, professionals, restaurants and food and drink vendors. The Food and Drink section have a couple of new categories, including best Appetizers (Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Easy Rider, Seared and Sugo Trattoria), best Dessert (Della Fattoria, Rosen’s 256 North and Wild Goat Bistro) and best Restaurant Service (Cucina Paradiso, Quinua Cocina Peruana, Seared and Tortilla Real). If voting with your stomach, don’t forget that best Caterer and Chef are listed in the Best Professionals and Specialists category, not the Best Food and Drink section.

Fudgie the Crunch Cake

In one last crunchy bit of ice cream news, we recently indulged one of our co-worker’s birthday celebrations with an ice cream cake from Baskin Robbins. Usually, we either walk in and pick one of the great choices from their freezer, or order something custom, like a recent 30-pound pig ice cream cake. However, our birthday girl found something online she wanted called a Fudge Crunch Cake and so we obliged. Little did we know until we cut into it that it is Baskin Robbins’ version of the famous Fudgie the Whale cake offered by Carvel, the mostly East Coast ice cream chain. It was divine, but if anyone is biased towards ice cream, and ice cream cakes of all shapes, sizes and flavors, it’s me.

My dogs are barking…

I call it ‘equipment research’ for an upcoming Camino de Santiago “walk” in an effort to distract myself from the fact that I’m exercising, while she pulls no punches and proclaims it a “hike,” but whatever it was, 10 miles trekking across Petaluma left my dogs a’ barkin’ this past weekend. The only saving grace, as far as I was concerned, was that when urban trekking, one is never far from food. On this particular occasion, we just so happen to find a way to fit two hot dogs into the curriculum, and that was even prior to noon.

The first came by way of the snack shack at Lucchesi Park, which sits along the Lynch Creek path, where they are always accepting ‘brunch’ reservations alongside weekend morning little league play. I’m not sure what it is about hot dog stands but I feel obliged to support them whenever I come across one. I prefer a high-quality Miller dog, which based on the snack shack prices, they clearly weren’t offering, but I still enjoyed my dog, with mustard, of course.

The second dog of the morning was even more of a surprise and was Bagel Mill’s incredible bagel dog, which after much success as a special every-so-often item, now graces their menu every Saturday morning, no pre-order necessary. After finishing out a long urban hike, it was the perfect pick-me-up, along with a classic lox bagel sandwich, which we modified slightly with the addition of preserved lemon & dill cream cheese, which is amazing both plain on a bagel or in a sandwich. Petaluma Foodie Michael Chamberlain pointed out that Bagel Mill offers an excellent rugelach, which is a rolled and baked sweet that originated in the Polish Jewish communities. Also, a special congratulations to Bagel Mill owner Glenda Dougherty Manning and husband Michael Manning, who welcomed their first child, baby Frances Diane Manning, into the world on March 5, 2022.

While enjoying our bagel dog and bagel sandwich in the warming sunlight out front of Bagel Mill we got a chance to chat with Chef Roberth Sundell of next door’s Stockhome restaurant, who was out front cleaning up and setting up tables and chairs for the impending lunch service. Although not a requirement by any means, I do always love to see owners doing the most basic of tasks, even if only from time to time, as it shows they truly care about their restaurant. We could not help but compliment him on a new special of his we tried recently – beef cheeks. We normally have to wait until our European travels to find this delicacy so seeing it on Stockhome’s menu was a nice surprise. This is one of several creative specials we have seen pop up on the menu since Chef Roberth’s Plaj restaurant closed down in S.F. A fancy restaurant with an excellent reputation, now that Chef Roberth is staying home in Petaluma fulltime, we are sure to see even more of Plaj’s influence on the specials board at Stockhome. We also learned that Chef Roberth offers private cheffing. What an incredible experience that would be!

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

