Tip of My Tongue: Petaluma area Super Bowl specials, crab feeds on tap

Although your beloved Niner’s didn’t quite make it to this year’s Big Game, football is still football and this year’s game (Sunday, Feb.13 at 3:30 p.m.) still promises to be an exciting one. New Super Bowl Sunday food specials have popped again this week, with a heavy dose of excellent empanadas.

Grand Central Café

Grand Central’s empanadas are one of Petaluma’s best-kept secrets, and are available for special order for this year’s Super Bowl Party. You can pre-order a dozen freshly frozen empanadas for pick-up on either Saturday, Feb.12 or Sunday, Feb. 13, prior to the game. Bake them up and nobody will be the wiser that you didn’t make them yourself. They offer chicken, beef, veggie and guava cream cheese for dessert. We’ve tried all four and loved them equally. Call 707-774-6131 to place your order.

Bay Laurel Culinary

Bay Laurel Culinary is a great position to help you get your gameday dining room table in order. The business is offering a great selection of snacks, from sour cream coffee cake to buttermilk fried chicken sliders (deconstructed, so you can build your own) to white cheddar steam burgers (made with Five Dot Ranch beef). Bay Laurel will also have empanadas (chicken, beef and veggie), a nacho kit and ham and cheese turnovers.

Call 707-981-8100 or visit baylaurelculinary.com to place your reservation, for pick-up on Saturday, Feb. 12, between 3-5 p.m. While you’re there, check out a large selection of house-made frozen meal items, from soups to chilis to full-blown dinners, including an incredible chicken pot pie. Bay Laurel also offers weekly prix-fixe meals for pick-up on Fridays and Saturdays. This week’s includes celery root soup and Five Dot Ranch braised beef.

Feelin’ Crabby

Sonoma County Regional Parks is offering a two-hour, hands-on crabbing class at Spud Point Marina pier for anyone who wants to see what catching your own crabs is all about. “Experiment with crabbing nets and cages while enjoying the fresh sea air. You’re welcome to take home the crabs you catch.” The February class is already filled and space is limited so make your reservations now for the Saturday, April 16 or Saturday, May 7 class now. Registration is required and can be done through the organization’s website at reserve.sonomacountycamping.org/registration/.

For more information, contact Alexis Puerto Holmes at alexis.puertoholmes@sonoma-county.org.

Crab Feeds

The local crab feed season is in full swing, even though the calendar may not be as full as in non-pandemic years.

Next up is the Elks Lodge feed, which is currently still on schedule for Friday, Feb. 18, but no price has been listed yet. Dinner will include all the crab you can eat, bread, salad, and pasta too. Because this is all you can eat, I assume it is dine-in, not to-go. Call 707-763-0901 for more information.

Rotary Club of Petaluma will hold its drive-thru feed on Friday, Feb. 25, with pick-ups from 4-6 p.m. at the Bowling Alley parking lot. Dinner is $75 per person for fresh cracked crab, pasta, salad, rolls and butter, with proceeds supporting community projects including Miracle League, Polly Klaas Community Theater renovation, dictionaries for third-graders, holiday gifts for families in need and much more! Tickets available online at petalumarotary.org.

Saint Vincent High School is on the calendar for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. for the school’s second annual drive-thru crab feed. This event supports the Mustang Athletic Club, and comes with crab, bread, salad, pasta and red sauce. For larger parties, there is a “Party Pack” available which includes two bottles of wine, beer, dessert, and custom crab bibs. And this one is delivered directly to your doorstep. There are plenty of options to choose from when ordering, from the single drive-thru meal for $75, to treating a SVHS faculty to a meal, to the party pack mentioned above, which is $100 per person, with an eight-person minimum. You can add on extra bags of crab, red or white wine, and six packs of Stone Hazy IPA and Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager. Raffle tickets are also available. Meals must be ordered by February 12 and can be placed at SVHSMACevent.givesmart.com.

Double Crab Trouble

Also on the menu is William Tell House’s Second Annual Dungeness Crab Tailgate out in the village of Tomales, where double the crab dining options are on offer, with two dates and two seatings each day. The first is Saturday, Feb. 5 and the second is the following Saturday, Feb. 12, both with 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. seatings. To help maintain safety among guests, your meal will be delivered to your “car, truck, blanket or picnic table in our parking lot. What else could be better than a Crab Tailgate!”

The price is $80 per guest, with a selection of beverages (Lagunitas, Coors Light or Mimosa) and includes fresh local Dungeness crabs “out of the water less than 24 hours,” garlic noodles, cheesy sourdough, seasonal green salad and brownies for dessert. For tickets, visit williamtellhouse.com but don’t be like me and go searching the music and events tab. The link to the crab feed tickets and info is right at the top of the page.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.