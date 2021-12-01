Another McKinley dine & donate

Brewsters Beer Garden will also host a McKinley dine and donate on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests should print out the flyer from ptamckinley.org and show it at Brewsters to ensure 10% of their bill is donated to the school. For those who have not experienced the lights and decorations of the Miracle Bar, this is your chance to see Brewsters in all its holiday glory. It really is something spectacular that appeals to both adults and kids.

Scowley’s

Scowley’s Burgers, 229 N. McDowell Blvd., in the Plaza North shopping center, has made two announcements which could be combined into one delicious event. First, the business has introduced a Stemple Creek Ranch barbecue, bacon, cheddar cheeseburger, along with a grilled chicken alternative. The reviews have been excellent for both since their introduction about a week ago. If you want to order take-out or delivery (through Petaluma Food Taxi), Scowley’s “Order Online” tab on its website makes it nice and easy. scowleys.com.

Additionally, Scowley’s announced that “If you buy a Christmas tree from the Plaza North shopping center parking lot, from Boy Scout Troop 2, and get it delivered, you’ll get a coupon for Scowley’s Burgers for $10 off any purchase above $20.” This seems like as good a reason to decide on Boy Scout Troop 2’s trees as any.

New pizza joint in the works

It seems that Petalumans have a never-ending hunger for pizza (and Mexican restaurants). This is what made it a bit of a surprise when Rafy’s Pizzeria closed earlier this year, after moving from its OSH shopping center location to the Whole Foods shopping center a few years ago. We simply don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but a new pizza venture has plans to repopulate Rafy’s old location at 615 E. Washington St., Suite B, between Bistro 201 Thai and Pink Owl Coffee. The venture is called Stonework Pizza & Tap and according to whatnowsf.com, owners Pat and Laura Townsley plan to open in spring 2022. Pat also owns Creekside Pizza & Taproom in San Anselmo. Pizza will be gourmet New York style pizza, served on pizza stones, which is where the name “Stonework” comes from. The “Tap” part of the name is also exciting, as I assume they will be offering a nice selection of local beers.

Making Lemonade out of Lemons – April Pantry

Although April Pantry had quite the debacle with their Thanksgiving meal deliveries/pick-ups, for the second year in a row, there were a few positive highlights that came out of all this.

April Pantry owes our first shining star a huge debt of gratitude because even though she too was stuck in line for three hours waiting for her family’s meal, instead of getting negative about it, Amy Malaise simply tried to keep everyone apprised of the situation through informative updates on social media. (She is my fellow admin on Petaluma Foodies and was the only one of us three online or aware of the issue at the time). When many were becoming irate at the wait (some did not end up getting their food at all), Amy kept everyone informed of the happenings at the restaurant, in an attempt to help others salvage their holiday. She even refused a refund from the restaurant, because she hoped that will help make sure the hardworking employees all got paid. This is the kind of positivity that helps set the tone of the Petaluma food community.

Another angel in all this holiday mayhem was the owner of Spoonful of Sugar, one of Petaluma’s favorite sources of sweets, from cakes to cookies to all the pastries in between. My understanding is that Shinaide V-diaz has no connection to April Pantry whatsoever but when she saw another business owner in trouble, she stepped into the kitchen and volunteered her Thanksgiving afternoon away from her own family to try to make sure other Thanksgiving guests could enjoy theirs. And although her baked goods speak for themselves, evidenced by all the rave reviews, I would highly encourage anyone who is thinking about holiday treats to check out Spoonful of Sugar’s website at spoonfulofsugarpetaluma.com. The sweets are great, but supporting a local business owner with not just the heart to care, but also the spirit to act makes supporting this business a no brainer in my book.

Finally, there is Rene Foppe, who I know both personally and professionally, and is a thoughtful contributor to local foodie social media. Although she made no mention of April Pantry failing her family’s dinner plans on Thanksgiving, the fact that she was posting at 8 p.m. that evening about an often-forgotten local restaurant always coming through tells me they likely had. Instead of letting a negative situation get even worse, and let it “ruin” her family’s holiday, she kept things positive by posting, “Lumberjacks doesn't get much mention on the foodies page, but we are always happy with our food and service there.” We too have always been happy with Lumberjacks, on the rare occasions we have dine there, and are always happy that they have broader hours than other restaurants, and always seem to open when we are in a bind for a place to eat, like holidays.

Each individual can forgive/forget the April Pantry debacle as they see fit, but when it comes to how to deal with a tough situation, in the moment, I am with these three shining examples in that I won’t let something like a missed meal, no matter how far in advance it was ordered, ruin my favorite holiday. We all have so much, that we should try not to let a missed meal, no matter how important, trump the importance of this holiday, which is all about family and thankfulness.

I am sure that none of these three incredibly individuals were looking for recognition when they did what they did, but that is precisely why they deserve mention. They exemplify what a real community looks like, but more importantly, how a real community acts, and few do this as well as the Petaluma food community.

None of this is written to minimize April Pantry’s responsibility for having Thanksgiving issues two years in a row. For their part, they have posted a public apology and have informed me that they will be contacting everyone with an offer of a refund or a few Christmas meal. Personally, I would take the refund and if you can afford to, donate it to one of the local organizations that helps those with a food disadvantage, like Una-Vida does, but to each, their own.