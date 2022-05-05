Tip of My Tongue: Petaluma getting its first deviled egg competition

The inaugural Petaluma Deviled Egg Competition is coming to Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits on Saturday, June 4, from noon to 2 p.m., and promises to be really fun and tasty. Why nobody thought of this earlier is a mystery. But when Lorraine Barber contacted me to see what I thought about the idea and if I wanted to be a judge, I said I thought it was a great idea. Of course, I feel that way with most food competitions, but especially this one, as Petaluma adopted the moniker of “Egg Basket to World” over a century ago, yet has never had a deviled egg competition.

This new event is looking for competitors, and let’s be honest – who of us has not dabbled in deviled eggery after having a great deviled egg at a wedding, Super Bowl party, or restaurant and thought, “I could do that?”

Entries into the competition are free, but will be limited to just 65 total, and entrants are being asked to submit three dozen deviled. A panel of judges, including yours truly, will blindly taste the little devils and award first, second and third place winners with both bragging rights and a bottle of wine or spirit of their choice from Barber. My guess is that this will be a very popular event and with limited space, it will pay to be one of this year’s participants as those that help launch a new food event are often the first to get invites for future year’s event.

Tasting guests are invited to purchase tickets to sample the 65 submissions, hosted at both Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits tasting rooms, with all ticket proceeds, and a portion of wine and spirit sales (both by the glass and the bottle), go to Petaluma People Services Center. There will also be a couple of choice raffles, with all those proceeds also going to PPSC.

Entry forms and more information on ticket sales should be available by the time of this publishing at either BarberCellars.com or BarberLeeSpirits.com.

Petaluma Farmers Market returns

Mother’s Day is usually the mark of our summer food festival season, so it is apropos that this year’s Mother’s Day weekend just so happens to also be the start of the Walnut Park Farmers’ Market. Starting Saturday, May 7, this farmers’ market runs through Nov. 19, every Saturday, from 2-5 p.m. One special treat at this particular farmers’ market opening is that Petaluma Bounty will be selling plant starts. It’s not too late to get some veggies into the ground.

(The Petaluma East Side Farmers’ Market (@Lucchesi Park) is related, and runs year-round on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is slated to get some special Argus-Courier coverage from none other than Katie Watts in the coming weeks).

Open barn, open house

Barn 5400 is the artisan and maker collective that fills the space formerly occupied by Adobe Lumber at, you guessed it, 5400 Old Redwood Hwy, just a few hundred yards shy of the soon-to-be rebuilt Palace of Fruit, on the way out to Penngrove. On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can meet their local artisans, including F.E.E.D. Cooperative, Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery and Retrograde Coffee Roasters, plus take advantage of two great food trucks which will be on-site – Sushi Shoubu and Bula Pies Fiji. Visit barn5400.com for more information.

Aebleskiver

Saturday, May 7 also marks the return of the Aebleskiver Breakfast at the Penngrove Community Church. Normally held in February, COVID-19 put a bit of a delay on this event, but this seems to have turned out for the best as normally this would be served inside but due to the spring weather will now be hosted at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon, for both dine-in and take-out.

Aebleskivers are a traditional Danish breakfast dish of light and fluffy pancake-like popovers (cooked in a peculiar looking, special purpose Aebleskiver pan) that are then lightly dusted with powdered sugar, with diners adding syrup, jam and applesauce to their liking. Breakfast also comes with sausage, orange juice and coffee. As always, the price is simply a donation of your choosing, but we always lean towards the generous side so as to support Penngrove’s community church, as well as encourage them to keep doing these wonderful pop-ups.

Carcass sale

Over on the meatier side of things, I looked for a more appetizing synonym, however, “remains” seemed even worse, so I guess we’ll go with the original in announcing JMF Slaughter’s “1st Annual Carcass Sale.” The sale is auction style and includes four beef, one veal, one hog and four lambs, all sold by the half, except the lambs, which are sold whole. If you are looking to fill your freezer with meat for the summer barbecue season, this is the way to do it, knowing you are getting locally raised protein. The auction is at 5748 Red Hill Road, Petaluma, Saturday, May 7, with registration from 11 a.m. to noon, lunch at 1:30 p.m., and the sale itself starting at 3 p.m. Registration is required, but is free at along with further information, can be found at jmfslaughter.com.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the busiest restaurant day of the year, so either make reservations, order take-out, or expect a long wait if you want to treat mom to some special restaurant food this weekend. While certainly not a complete list, local restaurants that have posted special menus or hours to social media include Seared, Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Cattlemens and Rosen’s 256 North.

Truckers Ball

The Penngrove Social Firemen will host their “Truckers Ball” on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove, with ticket sales ending on May 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for cash or check only at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St.,

Penngrove, or online at truckersball.eventbrite.com. For more information call 707-794-1516. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. and will include tri-tip, chicken, pasta and salad, all for just $30. There will also be live music and a “Big Buckle Raffle,” donated by Reliance Towing.

La Fiesta Pizza

If you were avoiding the crowds on Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, May 5, Brixx Pizzaria has a special pizza offering for your own personal fiesta, appropriately called the “La Fiesta.” A fan favorite, the La Fiesta is a taco pizza, starting with a beans and salsa base, and then topped with ground beef, taco seasoning, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, black olives, and then finished with diced tomatoes, onions, lettuce and crushed tortilla chips and sour cream.

We recently enjoyed Brixx’s St. Paddy’s Day inspired special corned beef pizza, called the “John Wilson,” but who are we kidding? We always love dining at Brixx. And don’t forget to order their desserts, which will make your heart skip a beat, in more than one way.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.