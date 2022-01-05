Tip of my Tongue: Petaluma restaurant offers ode to Betty White

Southern Food meets Petaluma

Even though I was out of the country for the last couple of weeks of 2021, I was in contact with the owners of Easy Rider, the restaurant opening Sunday, Jan. 9, in the former Whisper Sister space, kitty-corner from the Hotel Petaluma at the corner of Washington and Kentucky. We look forward to our first visit, but as always, like to give a restaurant at least a couple of weeks or so to get their feet under them before reporting back on our experience.

As reported in the past, the restaurant is the brainchild of restaurateur/bartender Dustin Sullivan and Petaluma resident chef Jared Rogers, both of whom run Marin’s popular Guesthouse restaurant. The theme will be contemporary roadhouse while, “Easy Rider’s menu reflects Jared's passion for classic Southern cuisine (fried chicken, gumbo, shrimp & grits) combined with his commitment to using exceptional locally-sourced seasonal ingredients. A sampling of menu items includes Bacon + Cheddar Hush Puppies with Strawberry Jalapeno Jam ($10), Wild Mushroom Toast with Whipped Goat Cheese on Meyer Lemon Loaf ($16), and Duroc Pork Chop with Sweet Potato Grits, Green Beans, Peach BBQ ($29),” according to information recently put out by the restaurant. (easyriderpetaluma.com).

More ice cream!

As regular readers know, I am nothing if not a huge fan of ice cream, so am excited to share that Petaluma’s newest ice cream shop will open in early 2022 and is called Angela’s Ice Cream. I never thought Petaluma, with over half a dozen local producers, had room for more, but Angela’s agrees with me that there is no such thing as too much of a good thing. The announcement came through a social media post from Lala’s Creamery, which is the parent company of Angela’s. Lala’s secured a new production kitchen at 1390 N. McDowell Blvd. and figured why not offer frozen treats out front, especially with this location having better parking than their downtown location. (This location is in the OSH Shopping Center, at N. McDowell and Old Redwood Highway, although the anchor tenant is now Wilco, so I guess eventually we’ll all be calling it the Wilco Shopping Center, whatever it’s official name might be).

Betty White’s favorite foods

Touched by Betty White’s passing, the Mad Sicilian pizza joint did some research, and posted on social media that Betty White’s favorite foods were pizza and vodka. Mary Kolybakos of the Mad Sicilian family posted, “One of her favorite pizza combinations we made in her honor as our Mad Sicilian pizza of January! Introducing the Bodacious BETTY! A favorite combination of the original American sweetheart! Our famous Napolitana crust with a vodka cream sauce, spinach, mozzarella, sausage, ricotta, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes then finished with sriracha!

Rest In Peace Betty! We will miss you dearly.“ (themadsicilian.com)

Petaluma restaurants in the news

Petaluma restaurants have been making the regular rounds of both regional and national publications, which to those of us who live and dine here continues to come as a big, “…about time!” Coincidentally, this week’s finds are both Chicago themed.

Old Chicago Pizza was the most recent to appear on a ‘best of’ list and was of particular interest to me as it involves my favorite pizza of all time. Since growing up with OCP’s deep-dish pies, I have come to love other pizzas and styles too, but my last meal will likely be from Old Chicago. Best Things California (bestthingsca.com) recently announced their 10 favorite pizzas throughout the Golden State and it was no surprise to see Old Chicago Pizza on the list. I’ve have dined at some of Chicago’s icons, including Pizzeria Uno and Lou Malnati’s, both alternately known as the inventor of “deep dish” pizza, as well as additional stalwarts Giordano’s and Gino’s East. All were good, but nothing compared to Petaluma’s Old Chicago Pizza for me. I am sure that our own personal home nostalgic “terroir” plays a big role in how we rate the “best” of any given food item, but just as oysters never taste as good as those from Tomales Bay, Old Chicago Pizza is what pizza should taste like.

Thanks to former Argus freelancer Lynn Haggerty King for the heads up that Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard made it into a New York Times’ Food section article by Robert Simonson Dec. 27, 2021, for a discussion on Italian Beef sandwiches. A Chicago staple, the article talks about how critical Chicagoans can be when their hometown favorite is produced outside of Cook County. Roy’s co-owner/chef Chris Caudill was quoted several times in the article, pointing out that for some reason, the Chicago delicacy has taken longer to reach the national stage than regional sandwiches such as the Philly cheesesteak. He also points out that if not done exactly like at home, Chicago transplants are not shy about letting him know. Petaluma Foodies member Maarten de Witte, a Mid-Westerner himself, confirmed that Roy’s has the “Best Italian Beef I’ve had outside the Windy City or anywhere else in the Midwest.” That said, one of the big reasons for regional specialties is no longer an issue. In the past, the length and slow speed with which the supply chain operated simply could not guarantee the same ingredients and quality when something like the Chicago Italian Beef sandwich was attempted outside the Land of Lincoln. Nowadays, you can make the best regional specialty in just about any other region of the country, so long as you have the heart and the know how.

Mom’s Birthday

For those who don’t know it, Carol Porter, long-time Petaluma real estate broker, is my mother and is also a frequent participant in our restaurant taste testing. If you know her and see her around today, Thursday, Jan. 6, please wish her a happy birthday. For a special birthday dinner, we will be heading over to 312 Petaluma Blvd. S. to check out Table Culture Provisions’ new space.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.