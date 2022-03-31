Tip of My Tongue: Petaluma restaurant’s kindness draws rave reviews

Michelle Robertson Lemos posted a heartwarming note to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook relating to what could have been a very unfortunate incident when her credit card gave out on her. “I have to give a huge THANK YOU to the owners at the Flowering Tea House Chinese restaurant over by Kohls. Last night my credit card wouldn’t work and I didn’t have cash on me, the owner Linda said no problem just have the food. I was shocked at her kindness, I will be in to pay her tomorrow of course. Gave me faith again THANK YOU.” Regular customers responded about how much they liked the food and the owners, while prospective customers said this is the kind of hometown service that will inspire them to give Flowering Tea House a try. Regular customer Sam Britton responded “We love it. They have GF and vegan options. They never disappoint.” From several who have not yet tried them came, “I’m going to try it. What a wonderful thing to do,” from Colleen Dunaway, “That is wonderful. Next time I’m wanting Chinese I will go there,” from Patty Manning Deaton, and “I’ve wondered about that place we’re definitely going to try it now!” from Nancy Fagalde Oliviera.

Sips & Bites

This Sunday, April 3, 2022, marks the return of the Petaluma Woman’s Club “Sips & Bites” event, highlighting many of Petaluma’s food and drink vendors. There are two sessions, the first from 2-3:30 p.m. and the second from 3:30-5 p.m. Along with old favorites such as Azari Vineyards, Adobe Road Wines and Sonoma Coast Spirits, guests can meet and sample Brooks Note Winery and Bella Snow Soft Ale. For food, three of Petaluma’s newer restaurants will be on hand – Urban Deli, Apple Spice and Magdelenas Savories & Sweets, along with Dolche Bella Catering, Petaluma Pie Company, Zest Cuisine, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese, Alfredo’s and Preferred Sonoma Caterers. Tickets are available in advance at petalumawomansclub.com for $30, with any remaining tickets available, but not guaranteed, at the door for $35. Proceeds benefit the Clubhouse Restoration Fund and Mentor Me, so we always buy a couple of tickets in advance, and if we can’t make it, either give them away or simply consider it a donation to a good cause. Proof of vaccination is required to enter. More details are available on the website.

Chipotle for a good cause

This Monday, April 4, 2022, Chipotle will offer a healthy 33% dine and donate from 4-8 p.m. for the Casa Grande High School boys lacrosse team. Lacrosse mom, and major Petaluma Foodie, Crissy Minick also points out that Chipotle uses non-GMO ingredients. For the team to get the donation, either use the code HD4TDGJ while ordering online for pick-up, or print out the flier from Crissy Minick’s Facebook page and show it during dine-in.

Paris in Tomales

The Tomales Town Hall, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit will host a benefit on Saturday, April 9, 2022, including dinner and/or night of dancing. Dinner will be a prix fixe affair at the William Tell House from 4:30-7 p.m. followed by dancing at Tomales Town Hall from 7-10 p.m. Dinner will include French onion soup, Coq au Vin, Crème Brulee and a glass of wine. Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets (https://m.bpt.me) by simply searching for “Tomales.” Tickets are $75 for dinner and dancing, which includes tax and gratuity, a second glass of wine at the dance hall and a free raffle ticket at the dance hall. Tickets are $25 for just the dance. Proof of vaccination required.

Grand Central Café’s calendar

For those who are unaware, Grand Central Café, 226 Weller St., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Mondays, and not only offers up great coffee and tea, excellent Ecuadorian chocolates, and exquisite empanadas, but is also the only place in town where one can enjoy snacks while taking in the classic postcard view of downtown, across the waters of the Turning Basin. Juan Carlos tells me that along with his chicken, beef, veggie and sweet empanadas, he will soon be adding a chocolate and a gluten-free empanada option.

Other upcoming events at Grand Central Café include Story Time for Kids (every Saturday at 10 a.m.), Shakespeare’s Birthday Party Open Mic for Writers and Poets (Saturday, April 23), Transhumance Festival (Saturday, April 30), Folkorico Dance Show by Ireri Ballet (Sunday, May), Singer and Song Writer Set (Saturday, May 14) and the Incubators live concert, with food and drink provided by Stockhome (Saturday, May 28.) Check the restaurant’s Facebook for more information.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.