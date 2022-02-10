Tip of My Tongue: Swedish pizza, Super Bowl specials and one Big Chicken

We mentioned a few weeks back that Stockhome was experimenting with pizzas and sure enough, have added several to their menu, including a couple of interesting combos. The Margherita is no surprise, while the Pizza Bianco certainly caught my attention with its three-cheese blend, with lemon crème fraiche and thyme. However, the big eye catchers are the banana curry pizza and the kebab pizza. So far, the reviews have been stellar. The kebab is a no brainer to me, but not being a fan of bananas, that one will be a bit of a stretch. However, I try to place too many rules on what does or does not “belong” on a pizza. Besides, when something comes from the creative mind and adept hands of Chef Roberth Sundell, I’ll never rule a Stockhome dish out until I’ve at least given it one try. All pizzas come with Swedish pizza salad.

Big Chicken

Imperial IPA fans may have missed Henhouse’s Big Chicken Double IPA annual limited release last year if they blinked. The double dry-hopped powerhouse sold out within hours of its release in February 2021. This year, make plans to be present when the keg is tapped at the HenHouse’s Petaluma Palace of Barrels and Santa Rosa locations on Tuesday, Feb. 8 (HenHouse taprooms are the only place to find Big Chicken in the can). HenHouse marketing lead Bob Waegner noted that this year’s Big Chicken stands out with its use of new experimental tropical yeast that complements the guava and passion fruit dry-hopped profile in this beer.

“Every year, our Big Chicken recipe is based on what we learned about hoppy beer in the previous year,” Waegner said. “In 2021 we learned all about new aroma-enhancing IPA yeasts and used one of these new yeasts.”

If you can’t make it to the taproom, HenHouse has extended its Big Chicken release to a number of tap handles in Petaluma, starting Feb. 8, including Ayawaska, the Block, Brewsters, Buffalo Billiards, Petaluma Golf Center, Pub Republic, Ray’s, and early supporter, Jamison’s Roaring Donkey.

2022 People’s Choice Awards

The Nomination Round of the 2022 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards is now open and will run through Feb. 27. This is your chance to nominate your favorite restaurants (and other businesses and professionals) in a plethora of categories. Those with the greatest number of nominations will move on the “Voting Round.” As is always my suggestion during nomination rounds, pick your favorite out of the way spots instead of just shooting for the common places that always making the voting round. And as shocking as it is, even during a COVID-19 year, we have nearly a dozen choices for one of the most coveted awards – the award for best “New Restaurant.”

Super Bowl Sunday Food Specials – Part 3

As promised after their last blazing fast sell-out, the Bagel Mill has started offering their amazing bagel dogs on a more regular basis. We still missed out this past week, as they sold out within hours, but that was our fault for not heading the warning and ordering as soon as we saw the announcement. However, they will be back on the menu for Super Bowl Sunday, so keep an eye on their social media pages and if you want them, order immediately upon seeing the announcement. We have now had their plain, jalapeno, and Asiago bagel dogs and all are excellent. I think we’ll order a six-pack for this weekend, to match all the other six packs that will be adoring our Super Bowl table.

Girl Scout Cookies

You’ll see a much more in-depth review of this year’s selection of GSC’s in next week’s David Templeton wine-paired cookie article, but having “sampled” all eight flavors this past Friday, including the newest flavor, we figured we would pass along a few nuggets of news. First, the internet is all abuzz about a new flavor, which we tried and liked. They are called Adventurefuls and are, “Indulgent, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt. (Last year’s entry of Toast-Yay! French toast cookies does not appear to have made the cut for 2022, which is unfortunate because they seem quite appealing, yet I was never able to try them.) Second, this year the Girl Scouts have returned to in-person sales, so expect to see tables in front of our favorite stores. And if you would like to be connected with your neighborhood Scout, visit www.ilovecookies.org.

Tiki Bar Action?

There appears to be action at the old Chicken Pharm location, also the former location of Social Club, Pazzo, and Tuttle Drugs. Much of the delay in getting this location up and running was likely due to the CEO of the Patio Group, the San Diego based parent company of Chicken Pharm, getting herself in trouble with the S.E.C. for roughly $300M in fraud, which put this location into Federal Court receivership, adding additional red tape to any proposed sale. Duke’s Spirited Cocktails out of Healdsburg was the original suiter for this space, but then they modified their own partnership during COVID-19. The current owner seems to be connected the Duke’s folks, so we just might still be getting a Petaluma tiki bar. We were promised regular updates, but I believe that was from one of the departed partners, so at this point we will just have to wait and watch their social media pages for updates.

