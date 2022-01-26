Tip of My Tongue: The Super Bowl specials every Petaluman should know about

Super specials, crab feeds, openings and closings highlight local restaurant scene of late

Super Bowl Sunday excitement is growing with each passing week as the San Francisco 49ers get closer to making their eighth super bowl appearance. (For trivia’s sake, if they did appear and won, which tends to be their habit, they would tie Pittsburg for the best Super Bowl winning percentage at 75%). However, no matter who is playing that Sunday, food is a huge part of the Super Bowl experience and a few of our local makers are offering something special for those looking to let someone else do the cooking. And nothing says football quite like barbecue, and both Butcher Crown Roadhouse and War Wagon BBQ should have us armchair quarterbacks covered so that we don’t have to leave our seat in front of the big screen. Smoker space is limited so place your orders well in advance if you want to guarantee one of these BBQ experiences.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse will have a Super Bowl BBQ Bundle complete with 1 pound of Oak Ridge Angus brisket, 1 pound of duroc pulled pork, four smoked linguica links, one pint each of pimento mac n’ cheese, braised greens n’ hominy, pit beans and sesame miso slaw, plus eight Hawaiian dinner rolls, pickles and sauce. Owner Pete Schnell says that depending on your appetites, this should feed between four to eight people. You can also add other side dishes and racks of his limited batch humm baby-back ribs. Pick-up is between 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Pre-order is required at www.butchercrown.com.

War Wagon BBQ has a Super Bowl special of one rack of baby back ribs, 12 hot cowboy legs (“smoked chicken legs with a medium heat ‘wing-style’ sauce), one pound of pulled pork, six hot links, six rolls, a pint of cowboy beans, a pint of potato salad, War Wagon BBQ sauce, cowboy hot sauce, and grandma’s mustard, which should be enough to feed six people. Email warwagonbbq@gmail.com with questions, with payments being accepted through Venmo, PayPal, CashApp and Zelle, all to @WarWagonBBQ

When it comes to chips, salsa and guacamole, Carmela’s O.G. Cotija Salsa and Chips has you covered with a special Super Bowl weekend offering. The menu includes 16- and 32-ounce containers of fresh salsa, 16-ounce containers of fresh guacamole, and bags of incredible, freshly made chips. Pre-orders are due by Wednesday, Feb. 9 via Facebook messenger with payment via Venmo. Pickup is at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

When is the Big Game?

The vital stats for the big game are that it will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home to the Rams and the Chargers, kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and will be televised on NBC and its various apps. Yes, this is right in the middle of the 2022 Winter Olympics, so you may need to make some choices or clear some room on your DVR.

Crab Feeds

The crab feeds continue with a benefit for the Penngrove Social Firemen Project Saturday, Feb. 5 with a drive-thru at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward St., from 4:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance only, for $65, and must be purchased by Feb. 1, either at JavaAmore, 10101 Main St., or on EventBrite. Dinner will feature crab, pasta, salad and bread, and “proceeds support improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse, and for the benefit of the community.”

Kosher Deli Pop-up

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma will host another one of its delicious “Pop-up Jewish NY Deli” experiences on Sunday, Feb. 6, with pick-ups from 1-4 p.m. at its 205 Keller St. #101 location. The menu includes N.Y. Kosher deli staples such as pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, with pickle and slaw, chicken matzo ball soup, potato knish, rugelach and Dr. Brown’s sodas in root beer, cream soda and both regular and diet black cherry. To place your order, visit the Jewish Social Network tab at jewishpetaluma.com.

Re-openings

According to its website and my prior conversation with the owners, Pearl should be reopened Thursday, Jan. 27, after taking a bit of a winter break to rejuvenate. And within a day or two of our last posting about Volpi’s status, Pearl came back to life, posting to its Facebook page that they had reopened as of January 13.

Don’t get towed

In other Volpi’s news, someone posted to social media that upon returning to their car after dining at Volpi’s, it had been towed. They had parked in the old bank parking lot across from Volpi’s, which is private property and has tow warning signs posted. Many of us have been using that parking lot for years with no issues, but that seems to have changed with a change up in property ownership in recent years. In fairness to the owners, it is their property, so their choice how to manage it, and their tow signs are conspicuous. Many parking lot owners find that when they let anyone use their lots, they often end up with unwanted trash, and sometimes even unwanted campers and abandoned vehicles. However, in this case there appears to be a simple solution. If you want to use that parking while dining at Volpi’s, simply let the host know and they will give you a temporary permit, or at least that is the word from other Volpi’s diners who responded to the tow post. This seems like a pretty charitable thing for that parking lot owner to offer, so we certainly appreciate the gesture and appreciate Volpi’s thinking ahead for their customers.

Iconic Brewery Closing

Marin Brewing Company will cease operations at the end of this month, which although not in this county, still has quite an impact on local beer lovers. With over a dozen medals for their beers earned across the past three decades, Marin Brewing Company is an icon in the industry and has been a regular watering hole for beer loves passing through and living in Marin County. Started in 1989 by brewers Moylan and Craig Tasley, the pandemic, and then garnering no help from the $30 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was enough to finally cause the closing. Moylan hopes to continue offering some of Marin Brewing Company’s most popular beers through Moylan’s Brewing Company, which he also owns and operates in Novato.

CORRECTION

We reported that LALA’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand is open Friday through Sunday but is, in fact, open Friday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.lalasjams.com.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.