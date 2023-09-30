U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who forged many firsts as a woman in her more than half century in politics, was an inspiration to many current and former elected officials who say they owe part of their success to a person they call an icon, a trailblazer and a role model.

Hours after Feinstein’s death at her home in Washington early Friday, local leaders reflected on her career as a political pioneer, which included being the first woman president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, that city’s first female mayor, and one of two of the state’s first women elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992.

“I think back with great fondness and respect and admiration for who she was and what’s she’s done,” Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said, her voice breaking with emotion. “She has to the very end been a lioness in her personal life and her public life.”

Gorin said Friday that Feinstein’s career and example paved the way for many others who looked up to her. Feinstein, she said, set “the stage for the ascension of women elected into office, both locally and certainly nationally.”

Valerie Brown, who had served as a Sonoma city councilwoman and later the city’s mayor, was herself part of the 1992 political wave that swept women into elected office.

“In ‘92, I ran for the (state) Legislature and I ran with both Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer because it was the Year of the Woman,” Brown said. “More women got elected during that cycle than at any other time.”

Brown, who would go on to serve in the state Assembly and as a Sonoma County supervisor, said Feinstein always “supported and admired” other women who chose public service as a career, and she knew of the difficulties women would face in their pursuit.

"She understood what that meant,“ Brown said. ”She understood what it meant to operate in a world of men, and she was very, very supportive.“

Like many others who followed the U.S. Senator’s career, Brown first heard the name Dianne Feinstein after the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone of San Francisco in November 1978. Brown, who at the time was running an education center in Sonoma Valley, said she was horrified by the news.

The role Feinstein played in helping to stabilize the San Francisco community and its political landscape was an inspiration, Brown said.

“It was awful, but she just rose up and did what she had to do,” she said.

Former Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch, who retired at the end of her term in 2022, met Feinstein during a fundraising luncheon for the senator about 25 years ago and recalled her “energy and charisma.”

Ravitch grew up in the Bay Area watching Feinstein’s career, including her leadership in the wake of the 1978 assassinations.

“I remember what happened,” Ravitch said. “How she stepped forward and led that city in a time of terrible crisis, she’s been a beacon. She really has.”

Noreen Evans, a local attorney and former state senator, was a college student living in the East Bay during that time. She said there weren’t a lot of female role models in politics, so it was impressive to see Feinstein take charge during the crisis.

“I just remember being so impressed with this woman who had encountered this life-threatening situation, and how well she handled it and how beautifully she brought the entire community together and led everybody out of that horrible situation into a much more stable period of time,” Evan said.

Evans, who also served on the Santa Rosa City Council, said Feinstein’s accomplishments are a testament to role women can play in politics. That wasn’t always clear to some, she said.

She recalled that during her run for Sonoma County Supervisor in 2000 she was asked by a reporter why it mattered that she was running as a woman, why it mattered that women be elected to public office.

The question puzzled her.

“I was honestly so shocked by that question, I had no answer,” Evans said. In retrospect, she said, “Dianne Feinstein is the answer.”

Former Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said Feinstein’s bouts with tragedy fed her sense of compassion, something she witnessed first hand during the aftermath of the North Bay wildfires in 2017. On Oct. 14, less than a week after the fires killed 24 people in the county and leveled thousands of homes, Feinstein, along with a host of federal and state officials, visited Santa Rosa for a press conference and town hall to address the disaster.

As the elected officials headed to a gym at Santa Rosa High School following the press conference, Feinstein walked up to Zane and asked her how she was doing. Many of her constituents had lost homes in the fires.