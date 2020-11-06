To local foragers, food is all around

When she was 17, Laurel Bihr was enthralled when she went backpacking with friends who showed her how to identify edible, medicinal, and poisonous plants in the wild. It was the beginning of her love affair with wildcrafting.

Bihr is the Development Events Coordinator at Daily Acts in Petaluma. She periodically visits a local ceremonial community with Coast Miwok and Pomo members and brings them ceremonial herbs as an offering.

“The importance of honoring and supporting First Nations and native plant species cannot be overemphasized,” Bihr said. “Simply put, the rebalancing of social and environmental health depends on it.”

Bihr feels that it’s important to understand how to help plants thrive and proliferate. That can be as simple as scattering seed heads that are ready to go to seed, or collecting seeds or live stalks for propagating at home, and then returning them to the area.

Wildcrafting means gathering from the wild, while foraging means gathering while on the move, often with a basket. Both are popular in the Petaluma area where a plethora of food and medicinal plants grow wild.

Wildcrafting wisely means really knowing what’s OK to gather in your area and what poisonous plants may look similar to beneficial ones. It’s important to know what parts of the plant you can use safely and how they might need to be prepared.

Bihr prefers foraging guides or online databases with crisp, color photos. She encourages watching videos from plant identification experts or mycologists, and consulting them if possible.

“When you get to know certain species well enough to understand how to interact with them safely, you empower yourself to have awe-inspiring closeness with the plant world,” Bihr said.

In Petaluma, Bihr gathers elderflowers and blue elderberries, blackberries, and bay laurel leaves.

“I’ll occasionally pluck and nibble some miner’s lettuce while hiking, and I’ve recently started getting to know bay nuts as a food source that can be enjoyed once roasted,” she said.

Bihr harvests blue elderberries in late summer. She said that once cooked, they make wonderful adaptogenic medicine to last through autumn and winter. She uses them to make oxymel, which has a syrupy base of honey and apple cider vinegar, and grain alcohol-based tinctures.

“When my mom knows I’ve harvested elderberries, she usually asks that I set aside enough for her to make pie,” Bihr said.

Blue elderberry roots, stalks, young buds, leaves, and stems must not be consumed.

It’s OK to harvest limited quantities of mushrooms, apples, blackberries, gooseberries, huckleberries, raspberries, salmonberries, and thimbleberries. “However, much of the berry spots are now torched,” Bihr said.

Although Bihr hasn’t wildcrafted in the northern part of the county, when she first saw the Woodward Fire Map of Pt. Reyes, she had a visceral reaction.

“I just froze and stared, feeling my innards churn as tears welled in my eyes,” she said. “I thought of the gorgeously biodiverse, berry-lined trails shaded by pine and decorated with flowers.”

Petaluma resident Erin Twyman said her love of nature and desire for a cleaner lifestyle for her family is what brought her to foraging.

“I’ve been foraging for about 15 years here in my hometown and the surrounding areas,” she said.

Twyman said she forages an abundance of plants, herbs, berries, lichen, and fungi throughout the year.

“In the spring I forage a readily available plant, cleavers, and use it to make a cleansing tonic helpful with liver, bladder and urinary problems,” she said.

Twyman gathers thistle leaves, chickweed and miners lettuce, three easily identified spring greens that she adds to salads.

“Vitamin rich stinging nettle is a favorite forage in spring and I dry the leaves and use them in tea,” Twyman said.

Twyman forages elderberries in the summer, always cooking them before consumption.

“I make elderberry syrup with it to help fight illnesses in the home throughout the coming winter,” she said. “Blackberries are also a great summer forage and grow all over Petaluma.”

In the fall, Twyman gathers and dries wild rose hips for their extremely high vitamin C content and adds them to tea for an extra boost.

“Fall is the best time to seek out my favorite medicinal fungi, Trametes Versicolor aka turkey tail,” she said. She said the fungi has an impressive range of benefits and contains a variety of immune boosting antioxidants and compounds.

“I use it to make a long simmered medicinal tea,” she said. “I make a healing skin salve with the fall harvested pedals of calendula.”

In the winter she harvests Usnea Lichen from fallen branches and makes a powerful tincture which she said has a host of uses, including being an antimicrobial wound dressing.

Twyman said a small eucalyptus branch hung in the shower in the winter stimulates the immune system and clears congestion.

Twyman said all of these plants, lichen and fungi can be found here in Petaluma, along creeks, in parks, on walking and hiking trails, and on friends' properties. To be safe, she never harvests or consumes anything she cannot identify properly.

“I also don’t harvest anything that could have been potentially sprayed with any pesticides or weed killers,” she said. “To a newbie I would suggest asking someone of knowledge to join in on a forage.”

There are also a few great local Facebook groups to join, classes you can take, and several great books and field guides available. She prefers, “Living Wild” by Alicia Funk, “Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast” by Siegel Shwarz and “A Field Guide to California Lichens” by Stephen Sharnoff.

Bihr said wildcrafting has helped her to deal with the stress of the pandemic, especially while reseeding plants gathered.

“Even a small amount of time in nature interacting with plants and doing incremental restoration work goes a long way to restore strength of spirit to face these times and sow hope for resilience on the other side,” she said.