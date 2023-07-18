Tolay Lake Regional Park set for prescribed burn Tuesday

Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, co-managers of Tolay Lake Regional Park, have announced plans for a prescribed burn to be conducted at the park on Tuesday, July 18. The park will be closed that day.

According to park managers, fire crews from Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit “will burn approximately 90 acres starting as early as 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Smoke may be visible in the air around the Lakeville area for up to 7 hours.”

The focus of the burn will be “in grassland near the park center and parking area,” park managers said in a joint news release. People noticing smoke from that area on Tuesday do not need to call 911.

Tolay Lake Regional Park, the largest of Sonoma County’s parks at just under 3,500 acres, has been co-managed by both Regional Parks and Graton Rancheria since an agreement was formed in 2022.

“As part of the Co-Management Agreement between the Tribe and SCRP, this burn is being conducted to return cultural fire to Tolay Lake, reduce the risks of future wildfire, promote biodiversity and control invasive species,” the Monday news release read. “Thinning vegetation coupled with prescribed burning reduces surface and ladder fuels to help protect the park’s natural resources including native trees and adjacent communities from future wildfire severity.”

Park leaders said the planned burn could be canceled due to weather conditions or other considerations.