Tomales High seeks community mentors

Tomales High School is looking for mentors to help prepare students for the next step in their education and show them how to navigate what can be a confusing road to a college education.

The Shoreline Community Mentor Program is looking for volunteers to donate just a half hour a week to help boost a high school students motivation and opportunity to move to a college following completion of their high school career.

“The mentoring program is more important than ever with the coronavirus pandemic and students not able to attend class in perison,” said Becca Bishop, head of the Shoreline mentor program. “One person can make all the difference.

“Just having someone to talk to who is not a parent or a teacher can be crucial,” she explained.

Mentors are paired with an individual student with a commitment to talk to the student once a week, although most mentors go well beyond the commitment and often o9ffer tutoring in their professional area of expertise.

Juniors and seniors are eligible for the program. The mentoring is especially important for juniors who typically start the application process for college in their 11th year.

Currently because of the pandemic, mentors and students will meet via Zoom, phone or some other means of distance communication.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time and a mentor can make all the difference,” Bishop said.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Bishop at becca.bishop@shorelineunified.org.

The mentor program annually takes interested students on a college trip in February, this year visiting Sacramento State, UC Davis, Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara, UCLA, USC, Long Beach and Loyola Marymount.