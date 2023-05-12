Harlan Osborne

There’s no better time to embrace Petaluma’s pioneering heritage, and to celebrate its oldest buildings, than during National Historic Preservation Month, a time when the entire country hosts events promoting historic places and local landmarks.

Devotees of local history have the opportunity to enrich their appreciation of Petaluma’s past through a series of tours planned by the Petaluma Museum Association beginning with its annual Heritage Homes Spring Parlor Tour – taking place Saturday, May 13 – and a pair of guided tours featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, beginning with a Saturday, May 21 tour of historic downtown churches, and a Saturday, May 28 tour of Petaluma’s A Street historic district.

The church tour offers the opportunity to step inside three of our oldest churches – First Congregational (now Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma), St. John’s Episcopal and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic.

First Congregational, built in 1901 and located at the corner of Fifth and B, has been home to a number of denominations over the years.

The Unitarian Universalists bought the church in 2019.

Founding member and current treasurer, KC Greaney – who holds a B.A. in history and Spanish, an M.A. in U.S. Immigrant and Ethnic History and a Ph. D in Higher Education and Organizational Change – is ideally suited to promote and preserve the historic property.

“To ensure the historic preservation of this beautiful edifice,” she said, “my wife, Alice van Ommeren and I are working on an application to include the church on the National Register of Historic Places.”

When the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma was originally formed in 2002, its small congregation was without a meeting place to practice its liberal, progressive religious faith. Services were held at a member’s home, but quickly grew out into a series of rented spaces, including the Christian Science Reading Room, the Petaluma Woman’s Club and the United Church of Christ. In 2021, a couple of years after purchasing the current church location, the Universalists began renovations with a fresh coat of paint, a new roof and restoration of some of the stained glass windows.

An architectural landmark, it’s the oldest church building in Petaluma, having replaced the 1857-built original. The church was established in January 1854 and the First Congregational Society of Petaluma was organized the following year. Church members met in homes and schoolhouses until the original, a 36-foot by 55-foot building, was dedicated on July 19, 1857.

Almost 50 years later, with Petaluma’s population approaching 4,000, the congregation voted to erect a new church – provided it could be built for $7,500. Mr. and Mrs. George P. McNear pledged $1,500 towards its completion.

The trustees were authorized to dispose of the old church building, which was moved to the corner of Second and C streets where it became a warehouse for McNear, but not before two memorial stained glass windows and the original bell were removed and installed in the new building. In 1940, the G.P. McNear Co. razed the original building, replacing it with a large warehouse which also met the wrecking ball when that area was developed.

The new church, designed by famed local architect Brainerd Jones, featured 24 stained glass windows including the large rose window donated by the G.P. McNear family. With a floor of the church sloped from the front to the pulpit, the nave contained 300 modern opera chairs.

The empty lot between the church and Woman’s Club belonged to the church and contained hitching posts and a horse shed for church members’ conveyances.

In the 1800s, the church hosted events and meetings, including the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, which credits the church as the birthplace of the state organization of the WCTU. The first statewide convention of the WCTU in California, held September 17, 1879, was hosted by the church. Petaluma’s WCTU fountain, installed in 1891 at the corner of Western and Main, bears the inscription, “Total abstinence is the way to handle the alcohol problem.”

In 1901, the Petaluma Daily Courier reported, “Petaluma’s new house of worship is one of the most beautiful in the state and is an ornament to the city and a credit to the congregation.”

Out of concern for Petaluma’s Asian community, the Congregationalists established a Chinese Sunday School on the east side of Third Street between C and D.

While planning a 50th anniversary celebration, the McNear family donated $500 towards the purchase of a $3,500 pipe organ, which was installed in 1904.

A complete interior remodeling project was approved in 1945, resulting in the opening of the cupola so the beautiful stained glass windows could be viewed from the front of the sanctuary. Other improvements included the removal of the pipe organ and rearrangement of the opera-style seating (later replaced by pews) and an added mezzanine and kitchen renovation.

Over the years, many prominent local families have been associated with the church, and many of the names are well-known, including McNear, Denham, Cassidy, Camm, Fairbanks, Lippitt, Korbel, Byce, Sales and Olmsted.

A retired Director of Institutional Research at Santa Rosa Junior College, Greaney collaborated with vintage post card collector van Ommeren on the book, “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,” where van Ommeren focused on the postcards and Greaney on their historical context.

“I serve on the board of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, which is truly the heart of Petaluma,” said Greaney. “As a Petaluman of Yesteryear, I portray Dona Francisca Benicia Carrillo de Vallejo (the General’s wife), and Miss Nellie Denham, an independent spirit and spinster daughter of a pioneering family.

“Imagine my surprise,” she added, “when I learned Nellie Denham served as treasurer of the church my congregation had purchased – as I am the treasurer of the church today.”

