‘Top Gun’ fighter jet makes its way by truck through Sonoma County to new home at Pacific Coast Air Museum

Jim Cook and Mark Fajardin had been on the road for seven hours. Finally, a little after 8 on Thursday morning, they pulled off Interstate 5 in Santa Nella for a quick breakfast at Pea Soup Andersen’s.

When they came out of the restaurant 20 minutes later, an officer with the California Highway Patrol was walking around the truck they were escorting, inspecting the unique cargo strapped to the 80-foot flatbed: the fuselage of an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet, minus its wings and engines, bound for its new, permanent home at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Sonoma County, where Cook and Fajardin are board members.

Uh-oh, thought Cook, when he saw the law scrutinizing the rig.

But everything was copacetic. The officer wasn’t suspicious. He was merely curious and excited, and wondering if he could take a selfie with the jet.

“He said it was one of the more unusual loads he’d seen coming through,” recalled Cook, no relation to Ricky Cook, the man who actually drove the truck — the first fighter jet he’d ever hauled, he said. Ricky Cook couldn’t help noticing, during the 550-mile journey from the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, the high number of motorists waving and taking pictures as they passed.

Excitement was running just as high at the air museum, for which the F-18 is a major coup and a “shot in the arm,” said Fajardin.

“We’ve got the F-14, 15 and 16. But we didn’t have the F-18. It was the missing piece of our collection.”

Describing the museum’s latest acquisition as “the sexy new thing,” Fajardin added, “People love it. They’re going to want to come and see an F-18 Hornet.”

The F/A-18 Hornet is a twin-engine, supersonic craft, capable of landing on and taking off from aircraft carriers. It’s the plane formerly used by the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squad, the Blue Angels, “and by many of our NATO allies,” noted Fajardin.

While Tom Cruise’s iconic character flew an F-14 Tomcat in the original “Top Gun,” he’s in the cockpit of an F/A-18 — albeit a newer, upgraded model — in upcoming sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

That movie is scheduled for a May 27 opening. Hoping to ride its coattails, the Pacific Coast Air Museum is planning a “Top Gun Weekend” for May 21 and 22. By then, the new jet will have been restored, repainted, its wings attached.

“We’ll have refreshments and run the old movie all weekend, on a loop,” said Gary Greenough, public information officer for the museum.

The museum has been trying to acquire an F-18 for 28 years, said Fajardin. Eight months ago, he got a call from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.

The Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum, attached to the Marine base in Miramar, was relocating. It housed a 1987-vintage F-18 that would be needing a new home. Was Fajardin interested?

“Absolutely,” he replied.

The crew rolled out at 1 a.m. Thursday, to miss the morning traffic. After making that one stop in Santa Nella, they arrived at the air museum, near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, at 12:44 p.m.

A score of so of onlookers stood outside the secured area, pointing, gawking, marveling. Among them was Gene Bastian, who took a picture of his son, Joe, with the jet in the background. Bastian is a retired Marine Corps master sergeant who worked on F-18s for decades in Miramar, then El Toro.

“What’s really cool about them,” he said, is their digital wiring system. If the jet sustains any damage on the right side, the left side will take over everything. You have a weapons computer and a flight computer. If you damage the flight computer, the weapons computer will take over.

“It’s a fun plane to work on,” Bastian said.

A 60-ton crane lifted the old bird just a few feet in the air, allowing Rickey Cook to pull the truck forward. With the plane suspended, Bob Matreci, who coordinates the museum’s air shows, noted that it was making its final flight.

As the wheels touched the tarmac, Greenough could be overheard saying to the airplane, “Welcome home.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been revised to note that the F/A-18 Hornet was flown by Tom Cruise’s character in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick.” The character flew an F-14A Tomcat in the original 1986 film. An earlier version of this story relied on incorrect information from the Pacific Coast Air Museum.