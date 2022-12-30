Subscribe

Top pics of 2022

The Argus-Courier’s staff photographer has selected a “baker’s dozen” of winners from the past year.|
CRISSY PASCUAL
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 30, 2022, 9:09AM

Crissy Pascual, the Argus-Courier’s staff photographer, is incapable of taking bad pictures. But some of them stand out above the rest.

“In a look back at 2022, these were some of the photos that stood out for me as I captured the moments when Petalumans laughed, cried, moved on and stood for something,” Pascual wrote.

“From the melancholy day in January when Goog Corda closed down his family’s 138-year-old dairy, to the sweet moments of the Silacci family boys helping their parents maintain their ‘Dairy of the Year,’ I held my camera to my eye and I saw you, Petaluma.“

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette