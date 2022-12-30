Crissy Pascual, the Argus-Courier’s staff photographer, is incapable of taking bad pictures. But some of them stand out above the rest.

“In a look back at 2022, these were some of the photos that stood out for me as I captured the moments when Petalumans laughed, cried, moved on and stood for something,” Pascual wrote.

“From the melancholy day in January when Goog Corda closed down his family’s 138-year-old dairy, to the sweet moments of the Silacci family boys helping their parents maintain their ‘Dairy of the Year,’ I held my camera to my eye and I saw you, Petaluma.“