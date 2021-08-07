Toxic algae bloom found in Russian River in Cloverdale

State and county officials are urging river users to be cautious after toxic algal mats were found on the bed of the Russian River in Cloverdale and at Riverfront Regional Park north of Santa Rosa.

The mats can be fatal to dogs that might eat the algae or drink nearby river water, and they can be harmful to humans, particularly children, according to a news release from the State Water Board.

The algal mats, which look like a rug of algae, range in color from bright green to orange, brown or maroon. While most algae is harmless, officials suggest an abundance of caution and generally avoiding algal mats.

Algal mats form along the river bottom and sometimes detach and float to the river’s edge.

While officials highlighted the presence of toxic algae at Cloverdale and the riverside park, a state harmful algae bloom database warned of toxic algae in various sections of the southern Russian River, from Cloverdale to downstream of Guerneville. The database warns that exact locations of reported toxic algae may not be accurate.

Sonoma County Environmental Health and Safety has posted signs warning about the mats at 10 of the most popular beaches along the Russian River.

Officials recommend seeking medical attention if people, livestock or pets appear sick after being in the river. Officials also recommend washing people and pets after playing in the river.

River users can report suspicious algae online, by emailing CyanoHAB.reports@waterboards.ca.gov, by calling a state hotline at 1-844-729-6466 or by contacting Sonoma County Environmental Health at 707-565-6565.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88