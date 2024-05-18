You can now track how many climbers are on Yosemite's walls

Those interested in keeping up to date with how many people are currently scaling Yosemite's famous climbing routes can now do so via a new Instagram account created by the park's rangers.

The @yosemitebigwalltraffic account tracks how many wilderness climbing permits have been filed at the park each day and records how many people are climbing each individual route.

"It is our hope that this traffic information will allow people to make better educated route selection decisions based on crowding or lack thereof," rangers wrote in the caption of one post.

Climbers are required to have a wilderness climbing permit for all overnight climbs on the park's big walls, including Half Dome, El Capitan, Leaning Tower and other walls throughout the valley. Many multiday routes require climbers to sleep in bivouacs, or temporary shelters that are sometimes suspended from the sides of rock walls.

Wilderness climbing permits are not required for those who don't plan to stay in the park overnight.

So far, the @yosemitebigwalltraffic account has recorded the number of wilderness climbing permits from May 4 to May 13.

"This is a valuable tool to see how busy popular routes in Yosemite are," climbing rangers told Gripped. "Daily updated posts will have information for yesterday, today and tomorrow. The more community buy-in that we have for the self-registration permits, the more accurate the data we can share with the people will be."