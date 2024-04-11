A portion of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system and a section of Petaluma roadway will be closed this weekend as part of a planned railroad crossing reconstruction, SMART announced.

On Friday and Saturday, five train stations will be temporarily closed: Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa North, Santa Rosa Downtown, Rohnert Park and Cotati. The Petaluma Downtown station will be the northernmost station during that time and will operate normally.

In Petaluma, a section of N. McDowell Boulevard between Napa Road and Southpoint Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. Friday until about 5 a.m. Monday morning, the agency said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6511201434082&lat=38.263311029299906&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A detour will be in place to guide traffic along Corona Road, Sonoma Mountain Parkway and Rainier Avenue to reach the opposite side of N. McDowell Boulevard. Local businesses and residents will still have access during that period, the agency said.

During the closure, crews plan to reconstruct the railroad crossing and extend a segment of the SMART bicycle and pedestrian pathway from Southpoint Boulevard in Petaluma to Main Street in Penngrove, resulting in a continuous 4.25-mile pathway from downtown Petaluma to Penngrove.

SMART leadership opted for a partial closure instead of connecting bus routes because that was “deemed impractical,” Julia Gonzalez, SMART’s communications and marketing manager previously said.

SMART encourages riders on those weekends to begin their southbound journeys from the Petaluma Downtown station, which offers free parking, as do the Novato San Marin, Novato Downtown, Novato Hamilton and Larkspur stations.

SMART currently operates 12 stations extending from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in the north to Larkspur in the south, with stations planned for Healdsburg and Cloverdale. The Windsor station is also under construction and expected to open in spring 2025.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.