Transcendence Theatre Company has announced that “Broadway in Sonoma in the Magical Field” will be the theme of its summer series at the Field of Dreams in Sonoma.

At a launch party at Vintage House on Thursday, Executive Director Brad Surosky said the troupe will perform four different productions this summer based on Broadway musicals. A portion of each show’s proceed will go to restoring the fields at the Field of Dreams, he said.

“The past years have been extremely challenging. Yet you can see the power of community and the power of arts,” creative director Amy Miller told the audience at Vintage House. “And now we’re going from one field of dreams to another Field of Dreams.”

The launch party announced upcoming dates for Transcendence performances and upcoming events with local nonprofits with a preview of featured songs that will be performed, including “Love Train” by the O’Jays and “Go Easy on Me” by Adele.

The show must go on

Transcendence will begin its summer series with “Summertime!” from June 20 to 23. The first performance will be a combination of new and old Broadway, Surosky said, as Transcendence performers harmonized to “Samson” by Ariana DeBose and Taylor Louderman of Write Out Loud.

From July 25 to 28, the theater company will perform “Don’t Stop Us Now,” which will cover rock songs from both sides of the Atlantic. “Queenz of Rock” performer Emily Yates, Midatlantic Men leader Simon Pearl will partner with Transcendence to sing songs by Pat Benatar, the Beatles and Aerosmith.

The Transcendence show “Dancing in the Street,” running Aug. 15 to 18, will include songs from “Motown: The Musical.” Transcendence performers got the crowd clapping to songs like “Love Train” by the O’Jays and “Killing Me Softly with His Song” by the Fugees.

From Sept. 19 to 22, Transcendence will stage “The Gala,” a tribute to famous Broadway performances. Performances will include songs from “Les Misérables,” “West Side Story” and “Cats.”

“This has been a journey to say the least,” Surosky said. “A lot has had to happen for us to get to this point.”

Theater notes

There will not be food trucks at Fazio Field for Transcendence performances, Surosky said. but he heavily recommended performance-goers to utilize the bevy of restaurants on Sonoma Plaza before or after the show.

“If it was me, I would go to a tasting room, maybe two, then go to an early dinner at a wonderful restaurant and head over and see a show under the stars,” Surosky said.

Transcendence is collaborating with the city of Sonoma to identify parking lot for its shows’ audiences, but a plan has not been announced.

For those wondering if Transcendence will be making a permanent move to Sonoma’s Field of Dreams, Surosky nipped the idea in the bud.

“Transcendence hopes to be back in Jack London next year,” Surosky said.

Contact staff writer Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com.