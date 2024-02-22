Transcendence Theatre Co. will perform at Fazio Field at the Field of Dreams in Sonoma this summer, following unanimous approval Wednesday by the Sonoma City Council.

The decision to relocate Transcendence Theatre Co.’s performances to the Field of Dreams’ Fazio Field came shortly after the theater company’s leaders had secured Sonoma Plaza as its venue for the upcoming performance season.

“This has been a hard, hard time for Transcendence with all of the challenges of not being able to be in (Jack London State Historic Park),” Transcendence executive director Brad Surosky said. “We're looking at partnering with all the businesses and making this experience a city of Sonoma experience that people from all over the country can come to.”

Transcendence staged its summer series in Jack London State Historic Park from 2011 to 2019, but a lawsuit by an association of state park rangers claimed the park had violated its mission by permitting Transcendence’s performances, arguing that they posed an environmental and cultural threat to the park’s resources.

As part of a settlement for the lawsuit, a judge ruled that California State Parks must submit an environmental and cultural assessment of Transcendence’s performances. The study has lasted more than 18 months, and California State Parks is waiting for the final piece of the study — a cultural impact assessment by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria — to be completed.

At a December 2023 meeting of Jack London Park Partners and California State Parks, Surosky said, “We are bleeding, and we are about to bleed out.”

State Parks Director Armando Quintero advised Surosky to find another venue for the 2024 summer series.

Transcendence’s hopes were lifted early in February when the city of Sonoma granted the theater troupe a provisional use permit to perform in Sonoma Plaza. Plaza businesses, however, expressed concern about how the company’s lavish performances could impact or disrupt shoppers.

“If events that we hold at the plaza are not helping businesses, then we have got to figure out how to make them help businesses,” council member Sandra Lowe said. “I really just appreciate everyone and their willingness to be flexible and come up with a different solution when the first one was not the right one.”

Following the council’s unanimous decision, dozens of theater troupe members gathered in the Sonoma City Chamber hall to celebrate the upcoming season in Sonoma, as 18 months of waiting and indecision over their 2024 venue came to an end.

Bill Lynch, the former Sonoma Index-Tribune publisher and the city of Sonoma’s 2024 Alcalde, said the decision was fitting for the beloved park, which he helped create.

“This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Field of Dreams,” Lynch said. “So it's a good year to have something special going on down there, and I think this is a very special thing and I heartily approve of it.”

