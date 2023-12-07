The future of Transcendence Theatre Company performances at Jack London State Historic Park remained unclear this week after California State Parks director Armando Quintero said an environmental review of the theater company’s performances in the park remained ongoing.

The review has been in progress for nearly 18 months, and the lack of a report has jeopardized the likelihood of summer performances in the park in 2024 and threatened the financial stability of the theater group, according to Transcendence executive director Brad Surosky.

“This needs to be published or there won’t be a summer season,” Surosky said in the meeting Tuesday evening at the Jack London Home and Ranch. “We are bleeding, and we are about to bleed out.”

The study was required as part of the settlement a 2019 lawsuit by an association of state park rangers who alleged the performances conflicted with Jack London State Park’s general plan and posed a threat to environmental and cultural resources.

Jack London Park Partners facing financial challenges

The cultural impact portion of the review is being conducted by Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. Quintero said Tuesday that the tribe’s review is the last piece needed for the report.

Leaders from Transcendence and their supporters asked Quintero to expedite the draft so that the mandatory 30-day public comment period can begin in time to allow performances next summer. The review is being conducted under the state’s landmark environmental law, the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.

Quintero said he was unable to say when the report would be completed.

“Our main focus … is to make sure that when we deliver this document back to the court, that it is airtight,” Quintero said, “because we know that the folks who sued us … they’re going to be taking a hard look at it to make sure there aren’t any nicks.”

If there are issues found in the CEQA review, Quintero said, the issues could be used by the plaintiffs, the California State Park Rangers Association, to further prevent Transcendence from returning to performances in Jack London State Park.

Surosky said that could effectively put the performing arts group out of business and threaten the livelihoods of its 300 performers and support staff.

Since 2012, Jack London State Park has been operated by the nonprofit Jack London Park Partners, which took up management of the park following a budgetary crisis. Since then, the park has had a partnership with Transcendence, which has held Broadway-style performances at the ruins of Jack London’s vineyard. The park is still owned by California State Parks.

Transcendence’s 2023 summer season went ahead at two stand-in locations: the Belos Cavalos equestrian facility in Kenwood and Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen.

The 2019 lawsuit filed by active and retired state park rangers, challenged the use of the park for large-scale Transcendence performances.

The lawsuit criticized California State Parks for not subjecting Transcendence to more scrutiny under CEQA, which governs land-use projects and can require costly measures to mitigate any significant environmental or cultural impacts.

On Tuesday, frustrations over the pace of the archaeological review were pronounced in the crowded upstairs of the Jack London museum.

Graton tribe representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The public’s trust has been tested with State Parks several times. And now we're trusting you more than ever to represent us,” said Transcendence supporter Kevin Schuh. “So if you can please move this to open comment as soon as possible. Take all the feedback you've gotten from your consultations. Make a decision. And commit to giving us a date, so we can get Transcendence back in the park.”

While the crowd applauded Schuh’s remarks, Quintero quickly silenced them.

“I won’t give you a date,” Quintero said. “We’re dealing with a lawsuit here. It was a specific complaint about this event … in this case, we’ve got the governor’s office, the attorney general, the secretary and myself all looking over this.”

Surosky said that if State Parks did not take the next step to open the CEQA review for public comment by the end of December, however, Transcendence would likely need to secure other venues for its summer performances. Transcendence had to spend more than $300,000 on the replacement venues this year, Surosky said.

While Surosky and Transcendence’s supporters urged California State Parks to publish the CEQA review, that is only the first of many steps forward in what could be a long process if the review faces any hurdles.

“It’s not just the publication of the document, it’s everything that follows,” said Susan Hoeffel, board president of Transcendence.

Following the 30-day public comment period, State Parks is required to respond to each comment on the CEQA draft. Then, a final draft will be reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office, which will schedule the item for review by a judge, Hoeffel said. Only then will Transcendence be able to return to Jack London Historic State Park.

“You just put those dominoes together, and they don’t fall in time for us to be able to do what we need to do as a business,” Hoeffel said. “We understand that more time was added to what we know need to happen. And we know that things don’t happen very fast.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.