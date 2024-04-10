Trial bike lanes OK’d for Petaluma’s D Street

Ultimately the City Council approved two pilot projects Monday affecting city streets on the west side.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER

Petaluma’s streets took up a significant portion of the Monday night City Council meeting, with one pilot project in particular – for new bike lanes on D Street – drawing both support and ire from residents.

The vote was originally set to be for two pilot projects at once, but was split into two separate items near the meeting’s 12:40 a.m. conclusion. Council members ultimately passed the bike lane pilot project.

The other pilot project, for a “greenway” on Fifth Street, also passed. The neighborhood greenway or “bike boulevard” allows “safety and traffic calming enhancements throughout the corridor, most notably including a traffic diverter at D Street, traffic circles at G and I Streets, and speed cushions between I Street and (Mountain) View Avenue,” according to a staff report. Car traffic will still be allowed along the corridor.

The quick-build pilot project on D Street is designed to “deliver and test safety improvements for all road users ahead of a roadway utility and reconstruction project tentatively scheduled for 2025-26,” according to a staff report. Because it is a temporary project, the City Council would need to vote again to make the bike lanes permanent features sometime after the roadway is repaved.

Despite being temporary, the project remained contentious, drawing over 80 submitted comments and over 30 in-person speakers for and against installing bike lanes in both directions of D Street between Fourth Street and Laurel Avenue as well as limiting parking on one side of the street. Other improvements include a traffic diverter to restrict left-hand turns off D Street onto Fifth Street.

The item passed 5-2, with council members Mike Healy and Karen Nau opposed.

Both projects, presented by city project manager Bjorn Griepenburg and city engineer Jon Stutsman, were put forth in support of the city’s years-long traffic calming and transportation improvement efforts.

The projects’ origins go back years, reflecting the city’s 2022 adoption of the Sonoma County Vision Zero Action plan to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2030, and the 2016 adoption of a complete streets policy, which states that all transportation improvements must be implemented to “support safe and convenient access for all users and increase mobility for walking, bicycling, and transit use,” according to a staff report.

Even further back, in 2008, the city adopted a bicycle and pedestrian master plan to prioritize a proposed bike network, Griepenburg said.

“Our efforts have highlighted the potential and excitement in the community for a new cross-town bike route that capitalizes on several existing connections,” he said. Those connections, linking the Washington Creek Trail in the east to Helen Putnam Park in the west, include the D Street bike lanes as part of the larger vision.

D Street is also part of Sonoma County’s “high injury network” – roads where collisions occur more frequently for pedestrians and autos, and proposed traffic-calming measures like the improved bike lanes, as well as curb extensions, crosswalks and median refuge islands, are part of the city’s response to that issue.

During the meeting, staff addressed parking concerns for United Methodist Church, located at 5th and D streets, whose members rely on street parking. The proposal will not remove accessible parking spots in that area, Griepenburg said.

“We can definitely look at adding additional part-time loading areas for the church or additional reserved spaces … on the 5th Street frontage to make sure any impacts are mitigated and that the people who rely on that for direct access have convenient parking options,” he said.

He added that the city is also looking to add “fairly significant” improvements to a 5th Street crossing at D Street.

Public input

Dozens of D Street residents, many wearing orange scarves to show their opposition, said D Street is no place for new bike lanes because it is a designated truck route and therefore too dangerous. Some recounted their first-hand experiences of its hazards.

“You might think I’m all in favor of a bike route on D Street, and personally it would be great for me to have a bike lane on D Street, but the problem is I’m an experienced cyclist,” said John Mill, a 40-year D Street resident who said he has ridden “over 100,000 miles” on his bike in the last 15 years. Mill was concerned that the added infrastructure will be dangerous for riders with less experience as they try to navigate a shared roadway alongside the trucks.

“You call this a pilot project, which really means it’s an experiment. Do we really want to experiment with killing kids? I don’t think so,” he said.

Other arguments against the project centered on the reduction of parking and the dangers of crossing the street should parking be limited to one side.

Hiram Ceja, who owns a landscape design business, said he was concerned about the possibility of exposing his workers to more dangerous conditions should they have to cross the street with lawnmowers and other equipment. Much of his business is based in Petaluma, he said.

Julia Court, on behalf of Pepper Fernandez whose speaking time ran out, called into question the parking study conducted by the city, which was held overtwo separate days and found an average utilization rate of 14%. She asked that a more extensive study be conducted by a neutral third party.

Still other residents questioned the veracity of bike surveys administered by the city.

In the other camp were active transportation advocates who saw this as a method to improve the city’s bikeability and to increase safety – an overlapping concern with the bike lanes’ opponents.

In general, biking enthusiasts – from local riders to Planning Commission members to a representative from the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition – called on council members to pass the pilot project in order to test its safety and encourage a permanent green project.

“We are the last generation with a chance to do something about climate change. Let’s not blow it,” said Bruce Hagen, co-founder of Safe Streets Petaluma, a nonprofit that supports safe mobility.

Planning Commission Vice Chair Blake Hooper said the city should “absolutely” support the bike lane project “to get the data to then hopefully design a slower street area overall, work with the neighbors to try to bridge that division for even better design since this is a pilot project.”

Council weighs in

Although the City Council was split in its decision, a majority supported the bike lanes, saying the temporary project would allow the city to move forward with its long-planned transportation and climate goals.

“I know change is hard but we are in a climate crisis and we are trying to direct the city so people get out of their cars and walk and drive more. I drive a lot, so I’m not giving up my car,” Janice Cader Thompson said.

On numerous occasions while driving up and down D Street, Cader Thompson said, she saw fewer than 10 cars parked on the road at a given time. She said she’s also concerned by the speed at which cars drive on that stretch, and supported changes such as “bulb-outs” (crosswalk extensions) and lower posted speed limits so that people of all abilities can safely access the city’s streets.

“I really think D Street can be the grand boulevard it once was. … And by slowing traffic down and testing out (option one), I think it’s something we can do,” she said.

Vice Mayor John Shribbs, an avid bicyclist, said his job is “to look to the future” – and that means, he said, that cars are going to go away completely.

“That’s what’s coming. That’s the future we have to face,” he said.

Council member Dennis Pocekay noted that the city’s truck route map and the map of accident sites “sit on top of each other.” He was hopeful about the proposed changes.

“I think everybody’s going to be safer on D Street with these changes,” he said.

Council member Brian Barnacle saw the bike lanes as a “the first step, not the final step” to slow traffic down and make it a safer route. He saw the project as a compromise since it does not include protected bike lanes and limits some parking.

Nau disagreed, saying it was simply too dangerous for bikes to use D Street, but she supported traffic-calming measures.

“It is signed a truck route. We have a truck route on D Street. These trucks are agricultural businesses. They’re hay trucks, they’re milk trucks, they’re dairy trucks,” she said. “They’re taking deliveries from McEvoy (Ranch) to our marketplaces. This is our ag business and it’s a truck route. Trucks and bikes don’t really go well together unless you’re an experienced bicyclist.”

Healy also thought the staff’s proposal was “not a way to create community consensus,” and that D Street drivers have not been held accountable for excessive speeds. While he supports crosswalks and bulb-outs to calm traffic, the bike lanes are “a step too far.”

Mayor Kevin McDonnell, who said he empathized with all residents on the inconvenience that this posed, also asked residents look toward the future.

“I find this project to be consistent with the goals and plans of the city. … I’m not suggesting that you ride your bike. I suggest you’re nice to those that are willing to make that mode shift change,” he said before the two votes were held.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 11 English St., Petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.

