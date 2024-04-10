Petaluma’s streets took up a significant portion of the Monday night City Council meeting, with one pilot project in particular – for new bike lanes on D Street – drawing both support and ire from residents.

The vote was originally set to be for two pilot projects at once, but was split into two separate items near the meeting’s 12:40 a.m. conclusion. Council members ultimately passed the bike lane pilot project.

The other pilot project, for a “greenway” on Fifth Street, also passed. The neighborhood greenway or “bike boulevard” allows “safety and traffic calming enhancements throughout the corridor, most notably including a traffic diverter at D Street, traffic circles at G and I Streets, and speed cushions between I Street and (Mountain) View Avenue,” according to a staff report. Car traffic will still be allowed along the corridor.

The quick-build pilot project on D Street is designed to “deliver and test safety improvements for all road users ahead of a roadway utility and reconstruction project tentatively scheduled for 2025-26,” according to a staff report. Because it is a temporary project, the City Council would need to vote again to make the bike lanes permanent features sometime after the roadway is repaved.

Despite being temporary, the project remained contentious, drawing over 80 submitted comments and over 30 in-person speakers for and against installing bike lanes in both directions of D Street between Fourth Street and Laurel Avenue as well as limiting parking on one side of the street. Other improvements include a traffic diverter to restrict left-hand turns off D Street onto Fifth Street.

The item passed 5-2, with council members Mike Healy and Karen Nau opposed.

Both projects, presented by city project manager Bjorn Griepenburg and city engineer Jon Stutsman, were put forth in support of the city’s years-long traffic calming and transportation improvement efforts.

The projects’ origins go back years, reflecting the city’s 2022 adoption of the Sonoma County Vision Zero Action plan to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2030, and the 2016 adoption of a complete streets policy, which states that all transportation improvements must be implemented to “support safe and convenient access for all users and increase mobility for walking, bicycling, and transit use,” according to a staff report.

Even further back, in 2008, the city adopted a bicycle and pedestrian master plan to prioritize a proposed bike network, Griepenburg said.

“Our efforts have highlighted the potential and excitement in the community for a new cross-town bike route that capitalizes on several existing connections,” he said. Those connections, linking the Washington Creek Trail in the east to Helen Putnam Park in the west, include the D Street bike lanes as part of the larger vision.

D Street is also part of Sonoma County’s “high injury network” – roads where collisions occur more frequently for pedestrians and autos, and proposed traffic-calming measures like the improved bike lanes, as well as curb extensions, crosswalks and median refuge islands, are part of the city’s response to that issue.

During the meeting, staff addressed parking concerns for United Methodist Church, located at 5th and D streets, whose members rely on street parking. The proposal will not remove accessible parking spots in that area, Griepenburg said.

“We can definitely look at adding additional part-time loading areas for the church or additional reserved spaces … on the 5th Street frontage to make sure any impacts are mitigated and that the people who rely on that for direct access have convenient parking options,” he said.

He added that the city is also looking to add “fairly significant” improvements to a 5th Street crossing at D Street.

Public input

Dozens of D Street residents, many wearing orange scarves to show their opposition, said D Street is no place for new bike lanes because it is a designated truck route and therefore too dangerous. Some recounted their first-hand experiences of its hazards.

“You might think I’m all in favor of a bike route on D Street, and personally it would be great for me to have a bike lane on D Street, but the problem is I’m an experienced cyclist,” said John Mill, a 40-year D Street resident who said he has ridden “over 100,000 miles” on his bike in the last 15 years. Mill was concerned that the added infrastructure will be dangerous for riders with less experience as they try to navigate a shared roadway alongside the trucks.

“You call this a pilot project, which really means it’s an experiment. Do we really want to experiment with killing kids? I don’t think so,” he said.