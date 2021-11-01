Trick-or-treaters return to Santa Rosa, Petaluma neighborhoods after pandemic cancellation

McDonald Avenue, Santa Rosa’s premier trick-or-treating destination, rose from the dead this Halloween to host a spooky spectacle for hundreds of Fright Night revelers.

After the neighborhood’s festivities were canceled last year because of the pandemic, this Hallows’ Eve signaled something close to a return to normalcy, with many homeowners going all out decorating their historic Victorians.

One Willy Wonka-themed house, bathed in a purple glow, featured a mechanical Wonka waving from the rooftop above a moving conveyor belt churning out colorful Everlasting Gobstoppers in the front yard. Another home was transformed into the Queen of Heart’s court from “Alice in Wonderland,” with the Cheshire Cat’s floating head grinning from the second-floor window.

Last Halloween, 7-year-old Isabel Niehuser and her family went trick-or-treating on Vallejo Street. Dressed as “sassy cat,” Niehuser was excited this year to be among more trick-or-treaters and see the homes lit up along McDonald.

“I’m gonna get candy in this and fill it up to the top,” she exclaimed, proudly displaying her pillowcase.

While the neighborhood was alive again this year, the McDonald Mansion didn’t host its popular Halloween event due to the pandemic, the homeowners announced in a Facebook post.

In Petaluma, trick-or-treaters were also out in numbers on D Street and Garfield Drive on the east side of town.

Tom Weaver decorated his home on Garfield with all manner of grimacing skeletons and robotic ghouls, in addition to inviting a masked Michael Myers from the horror movie “Halloween” to wield a chainsaw — with the blade removed — and menace the driveway.

Weaver’s brother, Scott, is known for the award-winning Christmas decorations he would adorn his Rohnert Park home with until a few years ago. Tom said he was the one who inspired his brother’s holiday exhibition, though he never received the same accolades.

“He gets all the glory, and that’s OK with me,” Weaver said.

Owen O’Meara, 5, dressed as Iron Man, said he was scared to go up to the house, but he eventually was able to summon his courage and approach the macabre scene.

“We’ve driven by this house everyday for the past month because they love it so much,” said Owen’s mom, Christine.

Weaver said he was taking donations at his house this Halloween to give to local charities. It was his 33rd year putting on the show.

“It’s just fun that everybody gets to enjoy Halloween, no matter what your age is,” Weaver said.

