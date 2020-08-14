Triple-digit temperatures forecast for 6-day heat wave in Sonoma County

Daytime temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and mid-100s during a six-day heat wave in the North Bay and beyond, with Friday expected to be the hottest day of all.

People, pets, plants and livestock will be vulnerable to “accumulating heat stress,” the National Weather Service said Thursday, noting there will be “minimal overnight relief” from overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

“It’s going to be toasty,” meteorologist Cindy Palmer said.

The oncoming heat wave also prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue its third Spare the Air Alert this year for smog on Friday. Light winds combined with triple-digit inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog accumulation in the Bay Area, the agency said.

PG&E urged customers to conserve energy in response to a statewide Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday called by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid. The prolonged heat wave is expected to increase demand for electricity, primarily from residential air conditioning, PG&E said.

A heat advisory covering North Bay valleys — including Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma — warned of temperatures in the 90s and 100s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Santa Rosa is expected to hit 98 on Friday, three degrees shy of the record for that date set last year. Parts of northern Sonoma County will see triple digits, Palmer said.

A high-pressure system over the entire state is responsible for the heat wave, she said. However, the marine layer of moist, cool air from the ocean will shield Sonoma County from the hottest weather, providing “the relief we’re hoping for,” Palmer said.

Weekend temperatures will abate somewhat, with Santa Rosa expected to reach 89 degrees Sunday, but the county will be “flirting with triple digits” again on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.

An excessive heat watch posted Thursday warned of “record or near record heat” — with temperatures of 95 to 108 — from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday in a broad band from the South Bay nearly to the Oregon border, excluding Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, the weather service said.

Inland Mendocino County and much of Lake County can expect “dangerously hot conditions” with afternoon temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees under an excessive heat warning from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Ukiah is expected to hit 105 on Friday and 104 Saturday, while Lakeport peaks at 101 both days.

High heat will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service said.

Palmer advised people to wear lightweight, long-sleeved clothing outdoors, drink plenty of water and schedule outdoor activity early in the morning or later in the evening. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle, she said, and make sure plants have adequate water.

The Bay Area air district asked residents to limit driving to reduce pollution. Unhealthy smog levels can cause numerous respiratory problems, including throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, as well as triggering asthma and worsening bronchitis and emphysema.

To conserve energy on Friday, PG&E recommended setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher or using a fan instead of air conditioning when possible. Unplugging phone chargers, power strips and other equipment when not in use can save as much power as a refrigerator consumes, the utility said. Residents were also urged to put off vacuuming, laundry, dishwashing and computer time until after 10 p.m. Friday.

The heat wave will bring hot, dry weather but wind speeds will be too low to prompt a red flag warning for critical fire weather, Palmer said. Winds on Friday in Santa Rosa will be 5 to 10 mph, she said.

There were 10 active wildfires Thursday in California, including the 33,424-acre Apple Fire in Riverside County that was 80% contained.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.